From classroom to cockpit: Bear Lake students explore Air Force careers at Hill Air Force Base

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham | A Reservist from the 419th Fighter Wing shows students from Bear Lake Middle School the F-35A Lightning II during a school tour at Hill Air Force base, Utah, March 5, 2026. Seventy-eight seventh and eighth grade students traveled to Hill AFB for a firsthand look at the mission of the 419th Fighter Wing and the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham | A Reservist from the 419th Fighter Wing shows students from Bear Lake Middle School...... read more read more

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — For dozens of middle school students fromBear Lake County, Idaho, the roar of fighter jets and the sight of F-35 Lightning II up close turned a classroom lesson into a real-world experience.

Seventy-eight seventh and eighth grade students fromBear Lake Middle School in Montpelier, Idaho, traveled toHill Air Force Base in northern UtahonThursday, March 5, 2026, for a firsthand look at the mission of the419th Fighter Wingand the Air Force Reserve.

The visit was organized byMaster Sgt. Janet Passey, the school’s principal and first sergeant in the419th Security Forces Squadron.

“My goal was for them to see firsthand the professionalism, teamwork and mission Airmen carry out every day to protect our nation,” Passey said. “I wanted them to leave inspired and aware they could be part of something bigger than themselves.”

Students rotated through hands-on stations across the base, where Airmen demonstrated equipment and explained their roles in the mission.

For many, the visit revealed something new.

“I learned that there are more jobs there than you normally hear about,” one student said. “It requires a lot more people for the Air Force to meet its mission.”

At the67th Aerial Port Squadron, students saw how cargo is prepared and loaded for global operations using a60K Tunner cargo loader.

“As a joint inspector, we verify cargo and hazardous materials meet safety requirements before they enter the airlift system,” said Staff Sgt. Aidan Tribbett.

At the419th Security Forces Squadron, students participated in a hands-on simulator event focused on firearm safety and fundamentals.

“We instructed them on core firearm safety rules, proper weapon handling and basic shooting fundamentals,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Gribble. “The experience gave them a practical introduction to safe and controlled firearms use.”

Gribble said the engagement benefited both students and Airmen. “For service members, it was a reminder of who we serve and protect. For students, it provided a more accurate understanding of military service,” he said.

Students also learned how Airmen support pilots through specialized equipment.

“They were curious about G-forces and how pilots see, breathe and operate in flight,” said Master Sgt. Anthony Farnsworth, the wing’s Aircrew Flight Equipment flight chief.

At another stop, Tech. Sgt. Travis Jordan explained the F-35’s advanced capabilities using a simple example.

“Radio waves behave like a tennis ball bouncing away from the aircraft, which helps explain how the F-35 avoids detection,” he said.

The tour concluded insideHangar 37, where students saw the F-35 up close and learned how its systems support pilots in flight.

“Touching the F-35s was an amazing thing for them to experience,” Passey said.

Passey said the visit helped students see the people behind the mission and the opportunities available to them.

“I hope they leave realizing there are many career paths and that the Air Force offers incredible opportunities,” she said.

For the students from Bear Lake, the trip offered more than just a tour. It provided a glimpse into the teamwork, technology and service that define the Air Force Reserve, and for some, it may have sparked the first thought about where their future could lead.