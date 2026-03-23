MCRC Enhances National Partnership at SHAPE America Convention

Photo By Staff Sgt. Joseph Drewsen | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Evita Mosqueda, the Assistant Event Coordinator, Marine Forces South, speaks to educators at a Fit-to-Win talk about resiliency at the Society of Health and Physical Educators Partnership convention in Kansas City, Mo., March 19, 2026. The Fit-to-Win program is used in conjunction with several national partnership to highlight the Marine Corps’ values of mental and physical resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Drewsen) see less | View Image Page

KANSAS CITY -- Educators from across the country gathered at the SHAPE America Convention and Expo March 17 – 20, 2026, where one continuing collaboration drew attention: the partnership between SHAPE America and the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Society of Health and Physical Educators hosts an annual convention that brings together physical education teachers, health educators, researchers and students to share strategies aimed at improving health and physical education programs nationwide.

Joe Deutsch, president of SHAPE America, said the organization’s mission focuses on helping students develop habits that support lifelong physical activity.

“We are bringing together the most energetic, excited, passionate, driven physical education, health education teachers in the nation,” Deutsch said. “It's just a great opportunity for teachers, health education, physical education teachers to come and just feed the energy off of other people who [have] the same mindset.”

Deutsch added that the Marine Corps, with their focus on fitness and values, aligns with SHAPE’s mission.

"There’s great opportunity for a physical education teacher to be an influence for kids who are looking for a future profession,” said Deutsch. “Maybe the Marines are the future profession for those kids.”

During the expo Marines ledphysical training sessions and conducted leadership activities and resilience discussions. Marine Recruiters regularly visit high schools around the country to lead physical training,leadership and resilience seminars, and discuss opportunities the Marine Corps can provide to young men and women of character.

Master Gunnery Sgt. Louis Vickers II, course chief for the Career Counselor School at the Marine Corps Recruiting and Retention School, said the goal is to collaborate with educators and learn how Marines can support schools. “Total fitness is not only just going to the gym and lifting weights or just being strong,” Vickerssaid. “Total fitness includes health, strength and conditioning, mental and spiritual aspects."

Educators attending the convention said the Marine-led sessions helped create connections among teachers early in the event.

“I felt like I connected and recognized more PE teachers and health teachers throughout the rest of the sessions,” said Megan Zweber-Lamke, a substitute teacher with Wayzata Public Schools and a youth rugby coach.

She continued to say theMarine leddiscussion about resilience resonated with educators who work closely with young students.

“I think resiliency is really important for children of all ages,” said Zweber-Lambke. “We learn so much from the times we were given the opportunity to fail.”

The partnership with SHAPE reflects the Marines’ commitment to strengthening relationships with the American people, showcasing the core values, purpose, and diverse service opportunities within the Marine Corps.

“At the end of the day at SHAPE America,” Deutsch said, “we're all about building lifelong physically active learners.”