Goodfellow AFB Hosts Key Facilitator Training

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | Wingman Guardian Connect course participants converse among their groups at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, March 5, 2026. The course moves away from traditional lecture-based training to focus on interactive, group-based activities that foster personal and professional development while connecting members of different professions and locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | Wingman Guardian Connect course participants converse among their groups at the Powell...... read more read more

The 17th Training Wing hosted the Wingman Guardian Connect course at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 3-6.

The new curriculum was initiated with a facilitator fundamentals course, bringing together approximately 43 representatives from 15 bases to receive training from University of Rochester and Safe Side Prevention experts. This included members from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam headquarters, Moody, Eielson, Davis-Monthan, Dyess, Kirtland, Holloman, Whiteman, Ellsworth, F.E. Warren, Altus, Offutt, Minot, Barksdale and Goodfellow AFB.

Wingman Guardian Connect is a peer-led program designed to build interpersonal skills and resilience, and encourage early help-seeking behaviors across the force. This initiative aligns with DAFI 90-5001, which requires installations to provide evidence-based and community-focused resilience programming. The Department of the Air Force plans to implement the Wingman Guardian Connect program across all bases by 2028.

The curriculum moves away from traditional lecture-based training to focus on interactive, group-based activities that foster connection and psychological safety. This approach supports the DAF's broader shift toward proactive, integrated prevention. Building trust, recognizing distress, and intervening early are research-based skills supported by this course to foster a more resilient and mission-ready force.

During the four-day course, participants engaged in hands-on instruction and facilitator development, preparing them to implement the curriculum at their home installations. “I learned through this course that many of our service members share commonalities like similar values, beliefs and care for social connections,” stated Master Sgt. Craig Dillion, 377 Forces Support Squadron Development Advisor. “This course is a non-traditional curriculum that incorporates activities to highlight resilience-based actions and a full circle understanding of self-purpose.”

These newly trained facilitators will now offer Wingman Guardian Connect to first-term enlisted Airmen through the First Term Enlisted Course. This ensures that new Airmen receive high-quality resilience training from the beginning of their careers, in line with DAFI 90-5001's call for standardized, evidence-based prevention education.

“Wingman Guardian Connect unites our service members through personal connection and reflection,” stated Master Sgt. Craig Dillion, 377 Forces Support Squadron Development Advisor. “It enhances social acceptance and increases resiliency through bonds formed by the scientifically designed curriculum.”