Fort McCoy Police seize 2.5 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department Officer Marc Johnson is shown March 18, 2026, with marijuana that was confiscated during a traffic stop at Fort McCoy, Wis. Johnson was the responding officer to the vehicle carrying this and other items. (Contributed photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department Officer Marc Johnson is...... read more read more

At approximately 11 a.m. March 14, Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Police Department Officer Marc Johnson observed a black Chrysler mid-sized sedan traveling at 74 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on State Highway 16.

Johnson initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle a short distance later. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected a strong odor consistent with marijuana. Shortly thereafter, Fort McCoy Police Officer Jonathan Juran, a certified drug recognition expert and field training officer (FTO), arrived on scene to provide assistance.

During the investigation conducted by Officers Johnson, FTO Juran and Shift Sergeant Kevin Eckelberg, it was determined the driver of the vehicle was in possession of approximately 2.51 pounds of a green leafy substance (marijuana), which later tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, or more commonly known as THC.

The seized marijuana, with an estimated street value of $5,000 to $7,500 in Wisconsin, was packaged in multiple small baggies and co-located with a digital scale, consistent with materials typically used in drug distribution.

The Fort McCoy Police Department would like to remind you that federal installations are governed by federal law and policies, and while marijuana may be legal in some states, it is still prohibited federally and therefore not authorized to be introduced to the installation. A good parallel example would be the preclusion of firearms from a federal installation.

While the seizure of controlled substances is not uncommon for the Fort McCoy Police Department, the confiscation of 2.5 pounds of marijuana during a single traffic stop represents a particularly significant seizure, department officials noted.

This event underscores the Fort McCoy Police Department’s continued commitment and the unwavering vigilance of our officers in ensuring Fort McCoy remains a safe and secure environment while actively combating illegal drug activity within the post’s jurisdiction, officials said.

The subject, whose name is being withheld, was charged with:

— Possessionofmarijuanawith intenttodistribute.

— Wrongfulpossessionofmarijuana.

— Possessionofdrugparaphernalia.

— Carryingaconcealedweapon.

— Speeding.

Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services.)