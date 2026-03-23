CRDAMC dietitian supports parents with nutrition before and after pregnancy

For many expecting and new parents, questions about nutrition can feel overwhelming, especially when guidance is limited. At Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, one dietitian worked to bridge that gap, helping families better understand how nutrition supports health before and after pregnancy.

Capt. Aisha Perez, director of prenatal and gestational nutrition at the Women’s Health Clinic, launched a temporary walk-in nutrition clinic earlier this year to support expecting and postpartum parents. In less than three weeks, the clinic helped 16 individual patients and reached 45 more through group sessions.

While the walk-in clinic was a limited-time effort, it highlighted a growing need for accessible nutrition support for military families.

“Serving our community as a dietitian is one of my heart’s desires,” Perez said. “We were looking for the best way to support our prenatal, gestational, and postpartum population with nutrition as an asset.”

Perez said many parents face similar challenges while balancing work, family life, and in some cases, deployment-related stress.

“Nutrition during these stages of life is important because of the support it provides for the baby and mom,” she said. “It is easy to say eat more or eat less, but what do we eat? Or how do we eat it to our unique circumstances?”

For Felicia Morvant, a military spouse experiencing her seventh pregnancy, the clinic provided clarity during a critical time. After managing pregnancy-related health concerns in previous pregnancies, she sought guidance as new challenges began to arise.

“I felt like I needed a refresher on nutrition,” Morvant said. “She also helped me better understand my treatment and what it’s supposed to do.”

Morvant said the counseling helped her better understand both her treatment and her daily habits.

“Treatment can be different for everybody,” she said. “We set goals — drink more water, cut out fried foods, eat more at home, and try new recipes. It really makes you think about what you’re eating.”

Through one-on-one counseling, Perez worked with patients to break down daily routines and identify realistic changes.

“You don’t really know you’re eating unhealthy until someone walks through it with you,” Morvant said. “When she read everything back to me, I realized just about everything I had was a little sugary. It makes you look at things differently.”

Beyond education, Morvant said the experience gave her something just as important — confidence.

“I feel much more confident,” she said. “She heard me and my concerns and addressed them. I felt seen and heard.”

Perez said those moments are what matter most.

“I love it when my patients feel heard and empowered to make changes,” she said.

The walk-in format helped remove barriers to care, allowing patients to receive guidance the same day or within 24 hours.

“There is an endless need for nutrition support within the Women’s Health Clinic,” Perez said. “My hope is that services like this continue so we can keep supporting this population.”

As Perez prepares to move on, she said the opportunity to support families during such an important stage of life has been meaningful.

“It has meant everything to me,” she said. “These moments are cherished as I continue to assist new populations.”

For Morvant, the impact extends beyond her own health. She plans to use what she learned to support her family.

“If I’m trying to make a change in my diet, it’s going to be an overall change,” she said. “I would absolutely recommend this service.”

Perez encourages parents not to overthink nutrition and to seek help when they need it.

“Each installation has a team of registered dietitians available,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to ask questions.”

While the walk-in clinic has concluded, Perez said the need for accessible nutrition support for expecting and postpartum parents remains. Patients can access nutrition care at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center by scheduling an appointment or class with a registered dietitian through the Nutrition Clinic.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 12:21 Story ID: 561279 Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRDAMC dietitian supports parents with nutrition before and after pregnancy, by Frank Minnie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.