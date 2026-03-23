Lt. Gen. Hammerstedt Visits Sheppard AFB to Honor 21 M-A-R Day, Highlight Future of Air Force Maintenance and Logistics

Photo By Benjamin Remmert | Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt speaks with Maj. Megan Olson, Commander of the 363rd Training Squadron, in the “nuke bay” during the 21 M-A-R event, highlighting engagement with maintenance and logistics Airmen. see less | View Image Page

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Lt. Gen. Jennifer Hammerstedt, Commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center under Air Force Materiel Command, visited Sheppard Air Force Base on March 20 to recognize 21 M-A-R Day, an unofficial annual observance celebrating Air Force maintenance and logistics officers.

The date highlights the 21X career fields: 21A (Aircraft Maintenance), 21M (Munitions Maintenance) and 21R (Logistics Readiness). These officers play a key role in keeping aircraft flying, munitions ready and supply chains moving, making them essential to overall combat readiness.

During her visit, Hammerstedt spent time with instructors and students at the Air Force Logistics Officer School (AFLOS), where future maintenance and logistics officers are trained. The visit gave her a chance to connect directly with those preparing to enter the field and to hear updates on how training continues to evolve.

“This is a monumental time in our United States Air Force,” Hammerstedt said. “I can tell you that from the time I came into the Air Force, logistics and maintenance has always been very important, but now more than ever, everyone understands that logistics is a warfighting imperative.”

Leaders at AFLOS briefed Hammerstedt on current training efforts, including updates to curriculum within the 21M munitions and petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) career fields. Discussions focused on how the schoolhouses are adapting to meet the needs of a changing operational environment, including preparing officers for more complex and contested scenarios.

Hammerstedt noted the importance of staying flexible and forward-thinking, especially as the Air Force continues to emphasize agile combat employment (ACE) and sustainment in challenging environments. She also stressed the value of engaging with Airmen early in their careers to reinforce the importance of their role in the broader mission. To fly, fix, and fight.

Joining Hammerstedt on the visit was Ms. Patricia Knighten, daughter of Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez, widely known as the “Godfather of Maintenance.” His influence on Air Force maintenance culture and leadership is still felt today. For Knighten, the visit offered a meaningful look at how her father’s legacy continues through the training of today’s Airmen. From the classroom to leadership discussions, many of the values he emphasized; taking care of people, accountability and mission focus, remain part of how new officers are developed.

Leaders at Sheppard said principles set forth by Marquez continue to shape how maintenance and logistics professionals are trained across the force. Knighten’s visit served as a reminder of the lasting impact of that legacy and the connection between generations of Airmen.

As the Air Force looks ahead, 21 M-A-R Day remains an opportunity to recognize the vital work of maintenance and logistics officers. Hammerstedt’s visit highlighted both their day-to-day contributions and the important role they will continue to play in keeping the force ready for what comes next.