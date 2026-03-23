FORT POLK, La. — Gen. Randy George, the Chief of Staff of the Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visited the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk March 19-20. The visit focused on observing a rotational training exercise and engaging directly with Soldiers in the field, including members from the 82nd Airborne Division. The emphasis was on continuous transformation and ensuring the force remains lethal, disciplined and ready.



George spent time in the “box,” JRTC’s premier training area known for its force-on-force exercises that prepare units to fight and win in complex operational environments. There, he met with Soldiers and discussed topics ranging from integrating emerging technologies to refining warfighting fundamentals. He also received a firsthand look at how Soldiers at JRTC are training in real time under the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative.



He also met with Fort Polk leadership and received briefings on current and future projects.

George explored unmanned ground vehicles, aerial systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems, artificial intelligence and other technologies that enhance the Army’s readiness and warfighting capabilities.



Leaders received updates from George and Weimer on key installation projects and modernization efforts that support the Army’s priorities, including enhancing readiness, improving quality of life and enabling large-scale combat operations.



Throughout his stay, George presented coins to Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians for going above and beyond in their line of work.



He concluded his visit by dining with Soldiers at the Geronimo Dining Facility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.25.2026 11:36 Story ID: 561267 Location: LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSA observes TiC at JRTC, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.