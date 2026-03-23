The Massachusetts National Guard State Partnership Program Shines in Kenya During Justified Accord 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya — For the past 33 years, the National Guard’s State Partnership Program has fostered relationships around the globe by pairing U.S. states with allied nations to bolster security cooperation and build lasting ties across military, diplomatic, economic and social domains.

One event that benefits from the SPP is Justified Accord, U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual multinational exercise in East Africa, led by Southern European Task Force, Africa. Throughout the exercise, SPP partnerships are at the forefront showcasing their abilities to deliver successful multilateral training.

This year’s exercise took place in Djibouti, Kenya and Tanzania, highlighting partnerships between the Kentucky National Guard and Djibouti, the Massachusetts National Guard and Kenya, and the Nebraska National Guard and Tanzania—one of the newest SPP relationships.

To mark the conclusion of this year’s Justified Accord, a closing ceremony was held March 13, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard, alongside U.S. and Kenyan military leadership, representatives from the U.S. Department of State, and additional stakeholders from three continents attended the ceremony at the Humanitarian Peace Support School.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard Cipro, the Massachusetts Army National Guard land component commander and deputy commanding general for National Guard affairs at SETAF–AF, highlighted the SPP’s role in Justified Accord during his closing remarks. In his dual roles, Cipro represented both the Massachusetts National Guard and SETAF–AF, the exercise’s lead planning element.

“As we close out this year’s Justified Accord, I’ve had the opportunity to interact with many participants and soldiers, and it has been impressive to see the professionalism and commitment demonstrated by everyone involved,” said Cipro.

Susan Burns, chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kenya, also spoke about the importance of the relationship between the Massachusetts National Guard and the Kenya Defence Forces.

“The relationships forged here are the true strength of this exercise,” said Burns. “The trust built between professionals who train together will endure. One of the most enduring examples of this partnership is the National Guard State Partnership Program, which has helped build lasting military-to-military relationships around the world.”

Burns also noted a personal significance of the partnership.

“As my American colleagues know, I’m from Massachusetts, so it was especially meaningful to see our talented National Guard men and women in action,” she said. “This partnership, built through training, professional exchanges and shared experiences, represents exactly the kind of trust and cooperation that exercises like Justified Accord are designed to strengthen.”

Kenya Maj. Gen. Charles L. Mwazighe, director of the International Peace Support Training Centre, touched upon the strength in the exercise’s continuity.

“Justified Accord has long been a hallmark event and exercise that continues to strengthen the capacities, readiness, and integration of the Kenya Defence Forces and our regional partners,” said Mwazighe. “Through your continued collaboration, we are strengthening our collective ability to respond to emerging threats and safeguard peace and stability. Let us move forward with renewed determination to build upon this experience and to reinforce the strength of our united front.”

During his remarks, Cipro outlined four key elements of the exercise’s success.

“The first is the relationship and interoperability between our nations,” said Cipro. “The exercise allowed Massachusetts National Guard soldiers to strengthen existing relationships and build new ones with their Kenya Defence Force partners.

“The second is readiness. Our soldiers trained alongside partners from across Africa and Europe, sharpening warfighting and crisis response skills.

“Third is technology and innovation. Conflicts around the world are evolving, and exercises like this allow us to explore how to integrate emerging capabilities with our partners.

“And finally, support to the local population. Through events like the MEDCAP [Medical Civic Action Program] and the VETCAP [Veterinary Civic Action Program], our teams worked together to support local communities while strengthening partnerships.”

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, the exercise takes an added significance.

“The values that shaped our country in 1776 still guide us today—partnership with allies and a commitment to security that enables prosperity and peace,” said Burns.

The day’s events included a live-fire demonstration by the Kenya Defence Forces, a tour of the training center museum, participant presentations and multilateral exchanges, all highlighting the strength of the U.S.–Kenya relationship through programs like the State Partnership Program and Justified Accord.

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