34th Fighter Squadron named tops in Air Force

Photo By Micah Garbarino | An F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 34th Fighter Squadron prepares in his cockpit prior to leaving for a deployment from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, in March 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Nathan Poblete) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Micah Garbarino | An F-35A Lightning II pilot with the 34th Fighter Squadron prepares in his cockpit...... read more read more

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The "Rude Rams" of the 388th Fighter Wing’s 34th Fighter Squadron have won the 2025 Raytheon Award, which recognizes the top fighter squadron in the United States Air Force.

It was a busy year in 2025, which saw the 34th FS and 34th Fighter Generation Squadron deploy the F-35A Lightning II in support of combat and contingency operations in the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command areas of responsibility.

"This award recognizes more than just capability – it recognizes a warrior mindset,” said Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command. “The Airmen of the 34th have demonstrated an unwavering resolve to take the fight to the enemy, generating lethal effects under the most demanding conditions. That is the essence of readiness—not just being ready to deploy, but being ready to win."

The squadron was deployed 11 out of 12 months, flew thousands of combat hours, and contributed significantly to two historic operations in CENTCOM: Rough Rider and Midnight Hammer.

Operation Rough Rider’s objective was to disintegrate the capabilities of the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen. During the operation, pilots from the 34th FS contributed to strikes that destroyed air defense systems, command-and-control facilities, weapons storage facilities, surface-to-air missile, and ballistic missile capabilities. They also recorded the first air-to-air kills from an F-35A against one-way attack drones.

"The 34th FS has set a standard for fighter squadrons," said the 388th Fighter Wing commander, Col. Charles Fallon. "Their achievements in combat and their dedication to advancing F-35A warfighting capabilities are a testament to the professionalism of our Airmen."

On June 22, 2025, the 34th was called upon to escort a strike package, including B-2 Spirit bombers, into Iran’s contested airspace to strike underground nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, during Operation Midnight Hammer.

A formation of F-35s flown by 34th FS pilots were the first aircraft to penetrate Iranian airspace, suppressing enemy air defenses and escorting the B-2s to their target areas. The operation called for precise timing and fearless flying from the fourth and fifth generation fighter aircraft that were part of the strike package.

“To see the squadron grow and get to a spot where the Airmen are comfortable living and working in a place where they're being shot at and still be experts…it was impressive to see,” said Lt. Col. Aaron Osborne, 34th Fighter Squadron commander. “It was the maintainers in the 34th FGS, who we deploy side-by-side with, that made all these sorties possible.”

The squadron also supported U.S. naval forces, providing defensive air cover for multiple carrier strike groups transiting through maritime chokepoints in CENTCOM.

During a previous deployment to USINDOPACOM, also in 2025, the squadron executed dozens of alert scrambles to counter aggression and reinforce U.S. commitments to stability. In addition to overseas deployments, the squadron supported homeland defense by flying several sorties in support of the President of the United States and Operation Noble Eagle.

The 34th FS was the first combat-coded F-35A squadron in the U.S. Air Force and is the most decorated F-35 unit in history – earning a Galant Unit Citation for its actions in CENTCOM. Airmen received dozens of nominations and awards for heroism and combat achievement, including nominations for the Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Bronze Star.