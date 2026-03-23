When the Commander Turns to the Chief

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — In high-tempo operations, commanders rely on their senior enlisted leaders to assess risk, discipline, and the force’s ability to execute.



The question is not whether a plan was well briefed, but whether the force can sustain it. Are Airmen disciplined? Is the tempo sustainable? Can the mission be accomplished without introducing risk the unit cannot absorb?



At the senior enlisted level, that judgment carries operational consequences.



That expectation shapes the Chief Master Sergeant Leadership Course at Air University.



Headquartered at Maxwell Air Force Base, Air University serves as the Air and Space Forces’ center for professional military education and leader development. The institution does not generate lethality directly. It develops leaders who ensure it remains credible through disciplined execution, sustained readiness, and institutional competence.



Within that enterprise, the Chief Master Sergeant Leadership Course represents the highest level of enlisted professional military education. Delivered through the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, the 140-hour program includes distance learning followed by in-residence instruction at Maxwell Air Force Base-Gunter Annex. Seven cohorts are conducted annually.



The course is designed for chiefs who already advise commanders on readiness posture, morale, retention, and operational risk. According to course curriculum and senior enlisted leaders, the focus is not on foundational leadership skills. It is on strengthening enterprise-level judgment so commanders have advisers capable of identifying and mitigating risk before it manifests.



“The strategic partnership between a commander and a chief is developed through professional military education, and the Chief Leadership Academy is a crucial part of that development,” said Col. Stephanie Q. Wilson, Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education commander. “CLA equips our senior enlisted leaders with the strategic perspective needed to translate a commander’s intent into effective action and to lead our enlisted force with confidence.”



During seminar discussions, participants examine scenarios that reflect operational friction. They balance manpower shortages against deployment timelines, modernization demands against training capacity, and policy impacts on cohesion. Course facilitators emphasize that decisions improving short-term efficiency can introduce longer-term strain. A tempo increase may boost output while quietly eroding resilience.



“Chiefs advise at a level where their perspective shapes outcomes beyond a single installation,” said Chief Master Sgt. Raun M. Howell, command chief master sergeant for Air University. “This course reinforces how enlisted leadership contributes directly to readiness, credibility, and disciplined execution across the force.”



Course instruction also reinforces that advanced platforms and emerging technologies are only as effective as the Airmen who operate them. Senior enlisted leaders play a central role in ensuring readiness is executable rather than assumed.



Readiness extends beyond equipment status or sortie production. It includes the human foundation that sustains performance over time. Quality of life, including housing stability, access to resources, family well-being, and consistent standards, directly influences retention and cohesion. Course discussions emphasize that stewardship of Airmen is inseparable from sustaining combat capability.



“There is a transition at this level,” said Chief Master Sgt. Iris Honrado, senior enlisted leader for the Barnes Center. “Operational experience is assumed. What we emphasize is enterprise awareness, understanding how enlisted leadership decisions align with strategic priorities and protect the long-term health of the force.”



Modern operations demand decentralized execution in data-rich, rapidly evolving environments. According to course material, senior enlisted leaders are expected to interpret readiness indicators, understand how modernization initiatives affect force employment, and provide commanders with clear, timely counsel. Cultivating disciplined autonomy remains essential.

Airmen must master their craft, uphold standards, and act decisively within a commander’s intent.



Participants also examine how talent management, development pathways, and standards enforcement support modernization efforts. Course facilitators emphasize that promotions must align responsibility with demonstrated competence. Senior enlisted leaders are expected to bridge the gap between knowledge and execution by developing Airmen capable of critical thinking rather than simple compliance.



The objective is not uniformity of thought. It is steadiness of judgment.



Graduates return to installations, headquarters, and deployed environments prepared to articulate risk candidly, balance operational tempo with sustainability, and support commanders with disciplined counsel. Their preparation influences decisions ranging from readiness prioritization to force employment, reinforcing the connection between professional military education and operational effectiveness.



“Preparation at this level ensures chiefs can frame issues clearly when the stakes are high,” Howell said. “Credibility depends on understanding both the mission in front of you and the broader context shaping it.”



Air University is a warfighting institution. Its contribution is measured in decision advantage. Leaders assess risk early, integrate forces effectively, and employ capability with confidence.



When commanders rely on their senior enlisted leaders, the expectation is not reassurance.



It is clarity.



And at the senior enlisted level, clarity strengthens readiness long before the mission demands it.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.24.2026 16:03 Story ID: 561235 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, When the Commander Turns to the Chief, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.