Tripler’s Baby Expo connects families with resources, support, and confidence

Photo By Khinna Kaminske | Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) will host its annual Baby Expo in April. The event has long served as an opportunity for families across the island, providing invaluable education, support, and a welcoming sense of community for families attending. Led by healthcare professionals, the expo provides families with the knowledge and resources needed to embrace the joys and overcome the challenges of parenthood. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TAMC’s Oceanside Entrance. see less | View Image Page

Tripler Army Medical Center — Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) will host its annual Baby Expo in April. The event has long served as an opportunity for families across the island, providing invaluable education, support, and a welcoming sense of community for families attending. Led by healthcare professionals, the expo provides families with the knowledge and resources needed to embrace the joys and overcome the challenges of parenthood. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at TAMC’s Oceanside Entrance.

“As a Mother Baby nurse, I deeply value the opportunity to care for the maternal-child population,” said U.S. Soldier 1st Lt. Skylar Gilbert a nurse at TAMC, and one of the event organizers. “My goal is to help set infants and their families up for success as they transition home. The TAMC Baby Expo allows us to take that mission a step further by providing a meaningful opportunity to provide families with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive.”

This year marks the 6th Annual TAMC Baby Expo, and the event has grown significantly since its inception. With over 20 booths planned, attendees will have access to a wide range of experts, including providers, certified nurse midwives, educators, and nurses from Mother Baby, Labor and Delivery, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. These professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide guidance to patients and their families. The primary goal of this year’s expo is to strengthen the connections between families and the care teams, services, and resources available to them across the island. It will be a welcoming environment where all parents and caregivers can connect with resources, ask questions, and find support that reflects their unique journey. In addition to medical experts, the expo will feature representatives from Pregnancy and Postpartum Performance Training, Nutrition Care, New Parent Support, Mental Health, Bhaskar Dental Clinic, Hawaii Cord Blood Bank, the Commander Hawaii Navy Fire Department, United Service Organization (USO), and other community resources. This diverse lineup ensures that families have access to a comprehensive network of support.

One of the key highlights of this year’s event is the interactive bingo card activity. Upon arrival, attendees will receive a bingo card to be stamped at each booth they visit. At the conclusion of the event, participants who complete their cards will have the chance to win “baby baskets” filled with essential items such as baby clothes, diapers, and other helpful supplies. Additionally, a car seat safety technician will be available to assist families in ensuring their car seats are properly installed.

“Inclusivity is a cornerstone of the TAMC Baby Expo,” Gilbert added. “Organizers are committed to creating an environment where every family feels seen, supported, and included. We recognize that parenting looks different for everyone, whether that means cultural traditions, family dynamics, or specific medical and developmental needs.”

First-time attendees are especially encouraged to explore the event, ask questions, and take advantage of the wealth of resources available. This is an invaluable opportunity for families to connect with experts and resources. Organizers also remind attendees to bring sunscreen for themselves and their keiki, as the event will be held outdoors.

The TAMC Baby Expo continues to be a vital resource for families, offering education, support, and a sense of community. Whether you’re a first-time parent or a seasoned caregiver, this year’s event is an opportunity to learn, connect, and feel more confident in your parenting journey.

TAMC serves as the Department of War’s premier medical center in the Western Pacific Rim, providing comprehensive tertiary care to a diverse and geographically dispersed population. This includes over 264,000 local active-duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. TAMC also extends its medical expertise to a regional population of 171,000, encompassing personnel from nine U.S.-affiliated jurisdictions and forward-deployed forces across more than 40 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.