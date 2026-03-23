Phantom Warriors win first place at USA Powerlifting’s 2026 Military & Police/Firefighter National Powerlifting Championships

Photo By Pfc. Anthony Heatley | U.S. Army Specialist Victor Vasguez, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, practices the weighted squat during the USA Powerlifting’s 2026 Military and Police/Firefighter National Powerlifting Championships March 21, 2026 at the Killeen Civic Center in Killeen, Texas. The USA Powerlifting’s 2026 Military and Police/Firefighter National Powerlifting Championships is a national qualifying event for the 2026 IDFPA Student and University World Championship in Tampa, Florida in May. (U.S. Army photo by Private 1st Class Anthony Heatley) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Pfc. Anthony Heatley | U.S. Army Specialist Victor Vasguez, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 1st Air...... read more read more

KILLEEN, TX--The Phantom Warrior Powerlifting Team delivered an outstanding performance at the USA Powerlifting National Championship on March 21, 2026, on Fort Hood, TX securing first place in the team category against some of the nation’s top competitors.

The championship, one of the premier events in the sport, brings together elite lifters from across the country who have qualified through rigorous regional competitions, making the team’s victory a significant achievement for both the installation and its surrounding community.

Phantom Warriors head coach Johnny A. Graham (endearingly known as ‘Truck’ by his team,) said the team trained heavily to prepare for the event.

“A lot of hard work,” said Graham. “The lifters train after duty hours. They don't train during duty hours. So it's a lot of hard work involved. We're in the gym from five o'clock in the afternoon to eight o'clock at night.”

The competition consisted of three events; the squat, the bench press, and the deadlift. Competitors were separated into divisions based on gender, age, and bodyweight.

Captain Korina Martinez, an air defense artillery officer with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, had personal records in all her lifts, with a 413-pound squat, 198-pound bench press, and a 440-pound dead lift, earning the gold medal for her division.

“I feel relieved,” said Martinez. “I’m very happy with all my numbers.”

She went on to praise her coach, saying that he’s been vital to her success as a lifter.

“My coach, ‘Truck,’ he's been absolutely incredible,” said Martinez. “I came into his team with a very open mind and I was self-taught. He literally changed up my technique almost completely in all lifts and that has been a complete game changer. So he's been absolutely awesome to work with.”

Martinez, who started lifting just one year ago, says that her teammates play a big role in her success as well.

“Everybody here is super supportive of each other,” said Martinez. “They're very encouraging. Honestly, if I didn't have them, I probably wouldn't have as much confidence that I do have.”

Specialist Johnlee Guzman, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, was another standout competitor. Despite having returned from the National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California at 4 AM that morning, he still managed to win two gold medals.

“I feel great now because of the awards, but just because I didn't think I was gonna be able to compete here today,” said Guzman. “So the fact that I got a chance to come here and be able to show out, that's all I care about really.”

Guzman also emphasized that one of the many aspects that he loves about the sport is the comradery he shares with his teammates.

“It's amazing,” he said. “I want to say it's like my second family. Every day we train. It's always a great vibe and great energy. I love it.”

Other Phantom Warrior medal winners include Major Dinh Tat, Sergeant First Class Kyle Perkins, Staff Sergeant Brandon Nguyen, Specialist Alexandria Hook, Specialist Theodor Olson, Specialist Victor Vasquez, Paulette Calhoun, and Darryl Dansby.

Coach Graham had nothing but positive things to say about his team after watching them win the championship.

“We won the national championship,” said Graham. “This is our 23rd military national championship. So I'm very proud of them. What I'm really impressed with, I have a very young team and they're very, very respectful, very disciplined and they train their butts off.”

Graham, being a former 8-time world champion powerlifter himself, has been involved in the sport for over 20 years, and continues to dedicate his time and energy to his team even in retirement.

“I love Soldiers,” Graham said. “That's the bottom line. I love Soldiers. I was in the sport myself when I was in the military. I love the fact that I can help other Soldiers do the same thing that I did.”