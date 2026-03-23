Commander of the 175th Wing promotes to brigadier general

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner | Maryland Air National Guard Col. Joed Carbonell-López, commander of the 175th Wing,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner | Maryland Air National Guard Col. Joed Carbonell-López, commander of the 175th Wing, stands during his flag unfurling and is promoted to brigadier general by Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland, during a ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, March 22, 2026. In his role as wing commander, Carbonell-López oversees more than 1,400 personnel across three operations groups, one mission support group, one medical group, and one civil engineering element. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Huettner) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – Maryland Air National Guard Col. Joed Carbonell-López, commander of the 175th Wing, was promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, March 22, 2026.



Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Janeen Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland, hosted the promotion ceremony and recognized Carbonell-López’s family for their role in supporting him, as well as highlighting his multifaceted career.



“Throughout his career he has built organizations, inspired teams, taken on the hard jobs and has most importantly done this with humility," said Birckhead. “I have no doubt that he will carry on this responsibility with the same excellence that has defined his career. I’m confident that he is ready to lead, fight and win across all domains.”



In 2000, while attending the University of Maryland, Carbonell-López commissioned through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. As a career cyberspace operations and intelligence officer, he conducted intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels of war throughout the Central and Special Operations Command areas of responsibility and cyberspace operations as part of the Cyber National Mission Force.



He has led at the squadron, group, and wing levels, and held staff assignments at the National Security Agency, U.S. Special Operations Command, the National Guard Bureau and the Cyber National Mission Force.



In support of U.S. and Coalition operations in the Middle East, Carbonell-López has deployed to support Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom and is a joint qualified officer.



During the ceremony, he emphasized his gratitude for having made it to this point in his career, acknowledging his reliance on faith and family for their endless support leading up to this moment.



“My parents successfully changed the course of their lineage. I’m keenly aware of how far my family has come from our humble beginnings, and my family has continued to serve, advance and excel against all odds,” said Carbonell-López. “We have never allowed adversity, challenges, roadblocks, or society to define what we could or could not achieve or become. We have always refused to be a statistic.”



As a civilian, he has served within the National Security Agency as a division chief and technical director. During his tenure, he led and operated two major programs for the director of the National Security Agency and director of National Intelligence and deployed as the agency’s technical director.



“I want to thank all of my teammates during my time at the National Security Agency as a federal civilian,” Carbonell-López said. “Together we were able to transform how the agency supports combat operations and I’m grateful to have been part of that journey with you.”



Additionally, he has served as the director of Operations, Cyber National Mission Force, U.S. Cyber Command at Fort George G. Meade. Immediately prior to assuming command of the 175th Wing, he served as the commander of the 179th Cyberspace Operations Group at Mansfield Air National Guard Base in Ohio.



Throughout his career, he has spent time teaching as an adjunct professor in multiple fields of study, and acknowledged his colleagues in academia for his own professional growth while encouraging young scholars.



“You and your family’s past do not define your future, they only inform it,” Carbonell-López said addressing his family, loved ones and all those in attendance. “Your future is God and yours to create, so don’t let anyone tell you that your dreams are impossible. You are the primary reason I serve because I want to ensure you have a safe and secure future to achieve your impossible dreams.”



In his role as wing commander, Carbonell-López oversees more than 1,400 Airmen across three operations groups, one mission support group, one medical group, and one civil engineering element. He oversees a budget in excess of $46 million in addition to over $37 million in base infrastructure and real property.



“To all my Battle Buddies, Shipmates, Wingmen and fellow Guardsmen, thank you for your friendship and mentorship along my journey,” said Carbonell-López. “Iron sharpens iron, and each of you have sharpened and shaped me into the officer, leader and man I am today.”