NTAG New England celebrates Pearl Harbor Survivor’s 106th Birthday

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs | 260318-N-RB168-1322 HYANNIS, Ma. (March 18, 2026) - Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cullen...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs | 260318-N-RB168-1322 HYANNIS, Ma. (March 18, 2026) - Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cullen McCarthy, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, delivers cake to Freeman Johnson during his 106th birthday party celebration at the Barnstable Adult Community Center March 18, 2026. Johnson, one of the oldest survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor, served as a Machinist’s Mate 1st Class during his time in the Navy, and was stationed onboard the Brooklyn-class light cruiser USS St. Louis (CL-49) is the morning of the attack. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs) see less | View Image Page

Pearl Harbor survivor and Navy veteran Freeman Johnson arrived in celebrity-like fashion at the Barnstable Adult Community Center in Hyannis, Massachusetts March 18, 2026.



Johnson, one of the oldest survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor, was there to celebrate his 106th birthday.



He emerged from a black limousine amidst television news crews and photographers aided by Barnstable police officer Brian Morrison, who assisted him into a wheelchair. The duo passed through a mixture of military service members and first responders who lined the sidewalk to salute Johnson as he approached the building’s entrance. U.S Navy Sailors, firefighters, police officers, and Coast Guard ROTC students from Barnstable High School were among those gathered to honor Johnson for his military service on his birthday.



Johnson was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and moved to Waltham when he was five years old. From there he would eventually join the Navy in 1939, at the age of 19.



After completing boot camp in Newport, Rhode Island he was stationed onboard his first ship, the Brooklyn-class light cruiser USS St. Louis (CL-49), which was home-ported in to Norfolk, Virginia at the time, but would later go to the Navy yard in Pearl Harbor for a maintenance period.



Johnson completed his six-year Navy career as a Machinist’s Mate 1st Class (E-6), but he was a junior Sailor with the rank of Fireman the morning of December 7, 1941.



In a 2025 interview with Pacific Historic Parks - USS Arizona Memorial, Johnson recalled the events of that fateful Sunday morning.



“I was in my bunk when the whole thing started - 7:56 in the morning,” Johnson said. “We’d already had breakfast, that was over. I heard the machine guns fire over my head then GQ started, (general quarters). Everybody onboard has a specific spot they’re supposed to be in. So, I went to my spot.



Pearl Harbor accounted for 2,403 American deaths and 1,178 more wounded. USS St. Louis was remarkably the only major ship to exit the harbor unscathed. Johnson’s ship managed to escape without suffering any casualties or major damage during the attack earning it the nickname “Lucky Lou”.



Freeman Johnson’s story demonstrates bravery in the face of danger and inspired the Sailors in attendance.



Fire Controlman 2nd Class Cullen McCarthy, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, had the pleasure of serving Johnson a slice of cake after everyone sang “Happy Birthday”.



McCarthy grew up in Whitman, Massachusetts, just 30 miles away from where Johnson did. He felt privileged to take part in honoring his shipmate and fellow New Englander.



“Well, it's always awesome to get out into the community and get more involved, but especially when it's something of this magnitude,” said McCarthy. “It’s the 106th birthday for Freeman, a true hero, local hero, and national hero. It’s important for me to be able to get out here and get involved.”



Johnson’s birthday celebration afforded everyone in attendance the opportunity to learn a bit of naval history and to have a heartfelt connection with a veteran who served our country at a crucial hour.



Kelly Howley, director of Barnstable Council on Aging, oversees Barnstable Adult Community Center, which hosted the event.



“Well, today was a wonderful day celebrating Freeman's 106th,” said Howley.



“He's a local celebrity here in Barnstable now, and it was an honor to be part of all of the military, first responders, town government and the well-wishers that came by to help celebrate his birthday.”



Coordinating the birthday party was a joint effort that included State Representative Kip Diggs and Veterans Outreach Services, who collaborated to plan the event.



NTAG New England is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York.