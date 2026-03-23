USS Mason Departs Mayport for Deployment

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel De Jesus | MAYPORT, Fla. (March 24, 2026) - Families of Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) wave goodbye as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Daniel De Jesus) see less | View Image Page

MAYPORT, Fla. – Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) got underway from Naval Station Norfolk Mayport 24, 2026, to begin operations in support of its scheduled deployment.

The ship’s anticipated departure comes after months of training, maintenance, and certification events as part of the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. Mason serves as the strike group’s Air and Missile Defense Commander.

“The Mason crew is ready and this ship brings significant combat capabilities to the fight,” emphasized Rear Adm. Alexis Walker, Carrier Strike Group 10. “They are fully integrated into strike group operations and prepared to act at a moment’s notice to deter or defeat any threat as necessary.”

Mason, stationed in Mayport, Fla, with a crew of approximately 300 Sailors, is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer with air warfare, anti-submarine warfare, naval surface fire support, and surface warfare capability.

"A truly incredible amount of training and energy went into ensuring our crew is prepared for this deployment,” said Capt. Kevin Hoffman, Mason’s commanding officer. “Thank you to our families and the Mayport community for your continued support as we head out to sea.”

Mason is the third ship to bear the name and is the 37th ship of the Arleigh Burke-class of AEGIS guided-missile destroyers.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

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