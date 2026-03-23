ArCTIC platform reduces program authorization time from months to hours

FORT GORDON, Ga. -- In the world of military software, innovation can be stifled by a bureaucratic bottleneck, with critical applications taking months to navigate a maze of security approvals.

A team with the U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) Cyber Technology and Innovation Center (ArCTIC) developed a platform to shrink this process down to a couple of hours.

ArCTIC is tasked with creating and incorporating advanced software solutions to accelerate the Army’s ability to deploy secure and effective applications.

Known as the DevSecOps Platform (DSOP), this system provides a collaborative environment that reduces the delay from development to implementation of new applications introduced to Army networks.

“The idea is that whenever you’re doing development work, you’re keeping the security and the operations in mind,” said Cpt. Ivan Alexander Chubb, the site lead for Cyber Solutions Development Army.

This streamlined process decreases the redundancies that previously plagued software development. The development of a COVID-19 contact tracing app in 2021 was stuck in a six-month security review because of one-line code change said Chubb.

“It was a lot of work for nothing,” Chubb said. “Kind of frustrated with that experience, we were like wow, this is pretty terrible. There must be a better way.”

This frustration led to the development of the community DevSecOps (cDSO), a set of automated checks built on top of the DSOP. This pipeline standardizes the security review process. It produces a report and allows security officials to make decisons much faster and reduces approval time from seven months to an average of two hour.

“Anyone with a CAC can go to code.csdo.army.mil, upload a copy of their software, and a rigorous cybersecurity assessment can be started automatically,” said Lt. Col. Brent Stone, the lead for research and development at ArCTIC. “The fully automated assessment takes about 5 minutes to complete. If all lights are green, you’re now trusted to be secure enough for deployment to most Army systems at any classification level.”

The core of the DSOP is a blueprint that other Army entities can replicate, built on a technology called GitLab, a platform for storing and running code. This standardizes the approach to security across the Army.

“This means warfighters and our industry partners can finally test, learn, and iterate on technology as fast as we can build,” Stone said

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.24.2026 13:35 Story ID: 561211 Location: GEORGIA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ArCTIC platform reduces program authorization time from months to hours, by SSG DeMarco Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.