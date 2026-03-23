Fort Leonard Wood to celebrate military children in April

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Directorate is planning to celebrate the Month of the Military Child , known as MOMC, this April and will https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/6117/7005/4845/LWOOD_MOMC_KICKOFF_FLYER.jpg the celebration at 5 p.m., April 1 at Daugherty Bowling Center. During the kickoff event, Fort Leonard Wood’s official MOMC proclamation will be signed, followed by free bowling for children. “Celebrating MOMC is more than a tradition — it’s a promise to the children who quietly serve alongside their families. It’s our way of saying we see their courage, their sacrifices, and the strength they show with every move, every goodbye and every reunion,” said Robin Oster, Child and Youth Services Division, Parent Outreach Services assistant director. Events, such as MOMC, show MWR’s dedication to military children, Oster said. “It’s a commitment to surround them with support as they grow, learn, and find their way in each new duty station. When military children feel safe, valued, and understood, their families feel stronger — and strong families allow our service members to carry out the mission with confidence and peace of mind.” According to the Department of War’s website, military families move on average every two to three years, impacting military children through changing schools and support networks. As an Army spouse and mother, Oster said she knows first-hand how moving often can make military life “feel isolating” and that is why she, and her MWR teammates, put their hearts into planning MOMC activities. “MOMC brings families together, helping kids make friends and helping parents build support networks. Participation strengthens the sense of belongings that every military wants and needs,” Oster said. As a new addition this year, the Piney Valley Golf Course is getting in on the MOMC fun with a Parent Child Golf Outing scheduled for 10 a.m., April 3. This will be a two-person, parent and child team event. Cost is $40 per team. For more information, call the Piney Valley Golf Course at 573.329.4770. 2026 Fort Leonard Wood MOMC events: · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/8017/7031/8637/LWOOD_PARENT_CHILD_GOLF_FLYER.jpg, 10 a.m., April 3, Piney Valley Golf Course · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/7017/7031/8060/LWOOD_MOMC_COLOR_RUN_FLYER.jpg, 3 p.m., April 4, Gerlach Track · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/pt-woods/7122639/107028, 6:30 a.m., April 8, Gerlach Track · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/4617/7031/8450/LWOOD_SAFARI_BINGO_FLYER.jpg, 6 p.m., April 8, Pershing Community Center · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/6617/7197/1238/night_at_museum_14x22.jpg teen lock-in, for middle and high school age youth, drop off at 5 p.m., April 10 at the USO, pick up 7 a.m., April 11, at John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex (must preregister for this event) · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/purple-competition/7135694/107383, April 15, turn Fort Leonard Wood facilities purple · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/3617/7142/8126/LWOOD_NEON_FLYER.jpg, 5 to 7 p.m., April 17, Nutter Field House · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/3317/7324/3604/LWOOD_MEGAPHONE_FLYER.jpg, for middle and high school age youth, 7 p.m. to midnight, April 24 at Dru Pippin Youth Center (must preregister for this event) · https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/application/files/6917/6218/0062/LWOOD_MOMC_SAVE_FLYER.jpg, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 25, Gerlach Field Jennifer Chapman, Parent Outreach Services director, said her favorite MOMC event each year is the palooza. “I love that we have organizations, businesses and local groups that come together to put on an amazing event to wrap up our month and show these children and their families how important they are to us,” Chapman said. The culminating event of the monthlong celebration is the MOMC Palooza, which Chapman said, is an event for everyone. “There will be music, food trucks, giveaways, games, static displays, a foam party and so much more,” Chapman said. “Our partners share great information about our community and all it has to offer while providing giveaways and activities for the children.” According to Chapman, recognizing military children is essential. “It is important for military children to know that no matter how long or short their stay is at Fort Leonard Wood this community applauds them and recognizes their resilience, sacrifices, and the unique role they play in our military,” she added. For more MOMC information and events, visit the https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/. More information about the Department of War’s Month of the Miliary Child may be viewed on their website.