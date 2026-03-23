One of our Own: NCO of the Year for MCI-West 2025

Photo By Kristyn Galvan | Sergeant Jorge Diego Bosquez Jr., military working dog handler assigned to the Provost...... read more read more Photo By Kristyn Galvan | Sergeant Jorge Diego Bosquez Jr., military working dog handler assigned to the Provost Marshal’s Office aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, was named the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year (2025) for Marine Corps Installations West. *Command Photo with K9 Partner Tigi see less | View Image Page

Sergeant Jorge Diego Bosquez Jr., military working dog handler assigned to the Provost Marshal’s Office aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, was named the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year (2025) for Marine Corps Installations West, recognizing his outstanding leadership, professionalism and dedication to mission accomplishment.

Sgt. Bosquez was notified in an official package delivered to MCLB Barstow that he was selected as the top performing noncommissioned officers from installations across Marine Corps Installations West, demonstrating excellence in leadership, professional knowledge and physical readiness during the selection process.

As a military-working dog handler, Sgt. Bosquez is responsible for the training, care and operational employment of his K-9 partner, Tiggy, of two and a half years. Together, the team conducts patrol and detection operations supporting installation security, law enforcement missions and force protection efforts aboard the installation.

The selection highlights Sgt. Bosquez’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of readiness and professionalism within the Marine Corps’ law enforcement community.

“This honor just shows for me to keep on doing what I’m doing but, to push others to do the same thing,” Bosquez said. “As a noncommissioned officer you have to understand that you aren’t working for yourself, you’re working for your Marines. Everything you do is for the people, not for yourself; you have to be selfless and not selfish at all.”

Leaders at MCLB Barstow say Sgt. Bosquez’s leadership and work ethic make him stand out among his peers.

“Sgt Bosquez is very professional and is the only sergeant for PMO besides the staff sergeant (Provost Sgt),” states Lt. Christopher Dixon, kennel master aboard MCLB Barstow. “He attained sergeant very fast, and his supervision has definitely helped the unit. He was the acting kennel master for me for six weeks, while I had to fly home for a death in family.”

In addition to his operational duties, Bosquez strives to mentor junior Marines and foster a culture of accountability and teamwork within Provost Marshal’s Office.

“At the end of the day, we are all Marines, but we are all human beings,” Bosquez said. “You have to understand how to talk to individuals, how to care for them, and be there for them to guide them in the right direction. I am pretty down to earth but I am definitely a sergeant when I need to be; knowing the difference of when to flip the switch and when to flip it back off is a challenge, but makes a difference.”

The MCI-West NCO of the Year program recognizes Marines who demonstrate exceptional leadership, professional development and dedication while supporting installation operations and the readiness of the Marine Corps.

“One thing that I would pass down is to be a mentor but always be a student,” Bosquez explained. “I have grabbed a lot of things that I do from individuals that are in charge of me and that has helped mold me into who I am but, being open as a student keeps me humble to always learn.”

Bosquez’s selection reflects the professionalism and commitment of the Marines serving aboard MCLB Barstow and the vital role noncommissioned officers play in maintaining mission readiness across the force.