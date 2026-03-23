MCLB Barstow Fire Fourth CFAI Reaccreditation

Fire and Emergency Services personnel aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California were successfully reaccredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International on March 12, 2026, marking the department’s fourth consecutive reaccreditation and reinforcing its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

The achievement places MCLB Barstow Fire and Emergency Services among an elite group of fire agencies worldwide. Of the thousands of fire departments across the globe, only approximately 340 agencies hold this accreditation, representing departments that collectively protect just fourteen percent of the United States population.

The Commission on Fire Accreditation International process is a rigorous, peer-reviewed assessment that evaluates a department’s performance, governance and alignment with nationally recognized best practices under the Center for Public Safety Excellence accreditation model.

Ryan Tworek, fire chief at MCLB Barstow, emphasized the significance of the accomplishment and the effort behind it.

“This reaccreditation reflects the hard work, professionalism and dedication of every member of our department,” said Tworek. “It demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and to providing the highest level of service and protection to the installation.”

The accreditation process ensures departments operate with a clearly defined mission, supported by comprehensive planning documents and measurable performance benchmarks. This structured approach enhances operational effectiveness and strengthens emergency response capabilities.

“CFAI accreditation is not a one-time achievement —it requires ongoing evaluation and accountability,” said Tworek. “Our team continuously looks for ways to improve our processes, training and response capabilities to better serve our community.”

In addition to validating operational standards, the accreditation affirms the department’s alignment with national fire service best practices, ultimately enhancing safety for personnel and the communities they serve.



“Being part of such a small percentage of accredited agencies speaks to the caliber of our firefighters and emergency responders,” Tworek stated. “This recognition reinforces that we are meeting the highest standards in the fire service.”

The reaccreditation highlights MCLB Barstow Fire and Emergency Services’ sustained commitment to excellence, accountability and mission readiness in support of the installation and the Marine Corps.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.24.2026 10:06 Story ID: 561178 Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCLB Barstow Fire Fourth CFAI Reaccreditation, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.