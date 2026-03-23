NAVFAC EURAFCENT Delivers New Logistics Pad at NSA Souda Bay

Courtesy Photo | Seabees assigned to Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay complete construction on a new concrete pad aboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Mar. 16, 2026. The PWD Souda Bay team began this project on Mar. 5, 2026 with Seabees and local crews helping move 24 cubic yards of earth to make way for a brand new International Organization for Standardization (ISO) container pad measuring 44.5ft x 12.5ft. This new asset provides critical infrastructure for storage and logistics. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Kevin Christopher Clarion) see less | View Image Page

A recently completed concrete pad at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay is set to enhance mission-critical storage and logistical capabilities, highlighting the partnership between the Navy’s operational and engineering commands.

The new 44.5-by-12.5-foot concrete pad at the security dispatch parking lot, provides a durable surface for staging and storing shipping containers, directly fulfilling an operational need to better support U.S. and Allied forces.

This project highlights the teamwork between Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) that runs the base and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central that builds its facilities. Installation leadership identified a new pad was needed to improve supply and storage operations. Once that need was prioritized, the Navy's engineering experts were brought in to build it.

“This work is a prime example of the continuous improvement we are making to better support the warfighter,” said Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners at NAVFAC we are providing the most effective shore support possible. This is a win for the installation and the Fleet we serve.”

With the requirement established, NAVFAC, the Navy’s shore infrastructure and engineering experts, executed the project. Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay and NAVFAC Maintenance Office, provided the planning, technical expertise and construction oversight to bring the project to fruition.

The $15,000 project, which began March 5, was completed on time by a joint team of U.S. Navy Seabees and local national employees. The team excavated 24 cubic yards of earth behind building 58 before pouring the final slab March 16.

“This project is a perfect example of the great work our combined team of Seabees and local professionals can accomplish,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ted Packowski, public works officer, PWD Souda Bay. "Big or small, NAVFAC is committed to delivering high-quality, durable infrastructure solutions, and this pad provides a resilient platform meeting the operational needs defined by our CNIC partners.”

About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT delivers construction, engineering and contracting as a critical component of the Navy Shore Enterprise across Europe, Africa and Central commands to enable Fleet and joint force lethality and power projection across the competition continuum.

Media Inquiries: NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Affairs mailto:NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil