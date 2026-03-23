Liberty Wing brings unified effort to Cold Response 26

Photo By Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis | A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing conducts low level operations during Exercise Cold Response 26 over Kopparen Mountain, Norway, March 17, 2026. The unique Norwegian climate provided an opportunity for NATO Allies and partners to enhance cold-weather capabilities and demonstrate the ability to operate at all times and in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Davis) see less | View Image Page

ØRLAND AIR FORCE STATION, Norway - The 48th Fighter Wing concluded its participation in Exercise Cold Response 26 on March 19, demonstrating its ability to integrate with NATO allies and execute operations in the High North.

Held across Norway, Sweden and Finland, Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led multinational exercise that brought together more than 25,000 personnel from 14 nations. The training focused on strengthening interoperability and preparing forces to respond to potential crises in a complex security environment. For Airmen from RAF Lakenheath, the exercise highlighted the strength of a team built on preparation and shared purpose.

During the exercise, Liberty Wing Airmen flew more than 100 sorties totaling over 270 flight hours. Generating that level of combat airpower required seamless coordination across operations, maintenance and support functions in close partnership with Allied forces from Ørland Air Force Station.

“If you want peace of mind, you’ve got to deploy from Lakenheath,” said Master Sgt. Juan Orrego, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent. “That comes from the people. We know each other, we trust each other and we take pride in what we do. When it’s time to work, everyone is all in. That’s what keeps the mission going.”

Maintainers from the 493rd FGS played a central role in sustaining that sortie generation, ensuring aircraft remained ready to meet mission requirements despite the demanding pace.

In the air, that reliability enabled pilots to focus on integration with NATO forces. Capt. Cole Olmschenk, 493rd Fighter Squadron chief of standardization and evaluation, said the experience underscored the strength of the Alliance and the effort behind the deployment.

“Flying with our NATO Allies out here has been incredible,” Olmschenk said. “You’re stepping into a larger team, but the way our wing operates makes the transition smooth. Everyone back home put in the work to get us here, and you can feel that when you’re up there flying. You don’t want to let the team down.”

Aircrews completed a range of advanced training while flying alongside NATO partners, strengthening interoperability at the tactical level. Teams planned and executed Suppression of Enemy Air Defense, air-to-air escort and strike missions as part of coordinated mission waves, refining how they mission plan, fly and debrief together while operating from dispersed locations.

Beyond flightline operations, support networks remained a key part of sustaining the force. Capt. Daniel Jones, a chaplain assigned to the 48th FW, worked alongside NATO chaplains throughout the exercise, helping provide care for deployed personnel.

“There’s a closeness that develops during something like this,” Jones said. “People look out for one another. You see it in the small moments throughout the day. Being able to support that, and to work with the other NATO chaplains doing the same for their teams, has been a meaningful experience.”

From planning and deployment to daily execution, the effort required to sustain operations rested on the shared commitment of the Liberty Wing to the mission and each other. Every role carried weight, and every Airman executed their tasks with care and professionalism in support of the 48th Fighter Wing’s mission.

“What stands out to me is how this team came together and stayed together through it all,” said Lt. Col. Dustin Merritt, 493rd FS commander and deployed detachment commander. “Our time at Cold Response showed that we’re a wing that relies on one another, pushes through long days together and remains focused on getting the job done right alongside our NATO Allies. At the end of the day, that’s what the Liberty Wing is all about; getting the job done right.”