Inaugural Joint Safety Summit strengthens readiness through collaboration

Photo By Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson | U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Arnett, middle, 18th Wing deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Krupa, middle right, 18th Wing chief of safety, pose with attendees following the inaugural Joint Okinawa Safety Summit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2026. The event reinforced collaboration among safety professionals across Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- More than 40 safety professionals from 11 organizations across four U.S. military services gathered at Kadena Air Base for the inaugural Joint Okinawa Safety Summit, March 20, 2026, strengthening collaboration and addressing shared risks across the joint force.

Representatives from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Army and Navy met to improve communication, align safety efforts and identify common challenges affecting operations across Okinawa.

The summit followed USAF exercise Beverly Midnight 26, where increased operational tempo underscored the need for integrated safety practices across the joint force.

“We don’t want safety to be reactive, we want it ingrained in everything we do,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Arnett, 18th Wing deputy commander. “If we don’t get safety right, we risk losing combat power before we ever enter a fight.”

Participants shared overviews of their respective safety programs and identified common concerns, including traffic incidents, operational hazards and off-duty risk factors, highlighting the need for a more unified, proactive approach.

Leaders emphasized that building relationships before a crisis is critical to mission success.

"Risk is inherent to military operations, but we mitigate it through our pursuit of excellence and commitment to safe, disciplined operations," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brandon Krupa, 18th Wing chief of safety. "This summit integrates our safety efforts across all services in Okinawa, strengthening our ability to execute the mission."

The event also focused on practical solutions, including developing formal agreements, improving communication channels and expanded joint training opportunities to enhance coordination across services.

The summit concluded with a commitment to continued engagement through future events and sustained collaboration.

By aligning safety efforts across the joint force, leaders are strengthening interoperability, preserving combat power and ensuring forces remain ready to operate across the Indo-Pacific.