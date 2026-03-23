Photo Story: February 2026 construction operations of $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Part 4

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project is shown Feb. 25, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex. The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Contractors complete work Feb. 25, 2026, for the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project description states the plan is to build the two buildings based on the standard layout depicted in the Operational Readiness Training Complex.



The project calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at \[https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\]\(https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\)\, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy\,” on Flickr at https://www\.flickr\.com/photos/fortmccoywi\, and on X \(formerly Twitter\) by searching “usagmccoy\.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”