Photo Story: February 2026 Training Operations at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES
03.23.2026
Training operations are shown Feb. 25, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
During February 2026, hundreds of troops trained at Fort McCoy for annual training, weekend training, institutional training, and for other military training. Annually,
Fort McCoy has trained around 100,000 troops nearly every year since 1984. National Guard, Army Reserve, active-duty Army, and other service members trained at Fort McCoy during October.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at \[https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\]\(https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\)\, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy\,” on Flickr at https://www\.flickr\.com/photos/fortmccoywi\, and on X \(formerly Twitter\) by searching “usagmccoy\.”
Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 17:16
|Story ID:
|561155
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
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