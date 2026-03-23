Total Force Training at Moody AFB sharpens Defender skills and builds interoperability

Photo By Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 125th Security Forces Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, and 824th Base Defense Squadron participate in a field training exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2025. The FTX validated two weeks of small unit tactics, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and mission planning instruction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA.-- In a dynamic partnership to strengthen mission readiness and base defense capabilities, the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Security Forces Squadron (SFS), based out of Jacksonville, Florida, trained with the 820th Base Defense Group (BDG) at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25-Feb. 6, 2026.

14 Florida Air National Guard security forces defenders traveled to Moody AFB to fulfill annual readiness requirements while training alongside the 16 defenders from the 824th Base Defense Squadron (BDS) defenders in a reciprocal exchange, aiming for enhanced integrated base defense capabilities for both units.

“The primary objective was integrating the units to enable the 125th SFS annual training accomplishment and develop the 824 BDS instructors,” said Capt. Brandon Litton, 824th Base Defense Squadron operations officer. “These instructors seamlessly coordinated with the 125 SFS training section to develop a robust plan that met learning objectives for both parties.”

Maj. Robert McLean, commander, 125th SFS, Florida Air National Guard, explained that the training built lethal, ready defenders through realistic base defense operations within a Total Force environment; noting that integration with the 824th BDS sharpened tactical employment, allowing these ANG Airmen to contribute decades of operational experience.

“The Florida Air National Guard brings a highly skilled and seasoned force to the fight,” McLean said. “Training side-by- side with active-duty personnel creates a deliberate skill exchange where Guard defenders refine expeditionary tactics while sharing lessons learned that enhance the effectiveness of the entire formation.”

The annual training incorporated small unit tactics, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), patrolling, and mission planning, which builds combat capability from the ground up. Defenders progressed through a crawl-walk-run methodology; , establishing foundational knowledge, applying skills in realistic scenarios, and validating proficiency during full-mission exercises.

“Uniting our teams ahead of the evolving mission demands builds stronger alignment, clearer communication and a shared operational language across the force,” Litton said. “These events strengthen collaboration by giving Airmen of different experience levels the chance to exchange knowledge and develop the team. Defenders at each base train differently, so sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures fosters continuous learning and growth.”

The training also emphasized force development and personnel readiness, challenging Airmen to modernize tactics and maintain high standards. Instructors made each scenario realistic, allowing squad leaders to practice decisive problem-solving while both units maximized new opportunities every day to strengthen cohesion and sustain readiness.

~Defending the Next Generation~

In Spring 2025, the 125th Fighter Wing transitioned from F-15 Eagles to F-35A Lightning II, fifth-generation aircraft. With this transition, not only did the Florida Air National Guard become one of eight F-35A assigned Wings across the Air Force but also required more robust security and base defense measures.

“The transition to the F-35A Lightning II elevates the importance of installation defense and demands defenders who can operate against advanced threats,” McLean said. “Protecting fifth-generation airpower requires a force that is disciplined, adaptable, and aligned with current warfighting priorities. This training ensures our defenders remain highly trained while contributing to the broader Air Force enterprise.”

As the 125th SFS engages in F‑35A base defense operations, each exercise takes on greater significance, sharpening skills needed to protect some of the Air Force’s most advanced and highly valued aircraft.

McLean reiterated, “By pairing the Guard’s operational experience with active-duty tempo, the training strengthens readiness across the force and ensures the installation can defend and generate combat power at the highest standard, at home or abroad.”

~Total Force Integration Training~

Beyond preparing for advanced aircraft, the training highlighted a broader imperative: effective collaboration across the Total Force. Interoperability, shared tactics, and common expectations aren’t just good practice, they are essential to national security.

“The main spotlight was the integration,” Litton said. “Over the two weeks, I witnessed how both units were able to team and drive forward each training day and it showed upon execution of the culminating field training exercise (FTX). The purpose of these exercises is to identify points of refinement and improve their performance in the field.”

Litton and McLean, both seasoned Security Forces officers, agree that daily teamwork sharpens tactical skills and develops a shared approach. They noted that this combined capability is vital for seamless mission execution and national defense.

“Training with active-duty forces builds readiness by aligning tactics, terminology, and expectations across the force,” McLean added. “When Guard and active-duty defenders train together, they develop a shared operating picture that eliminates friction in real-world operations. Being on the same sheet of music means more than understanding procedures, it means communicating in the same language, adhering to the same standards, and executing with the same accountability. That unity ensures any defender can integrate seamlessly into a joint team and contribute immediately to mission success.”

The training’s intensity and strategic focus drew the attention of senior National Guard leaders, with Brig. Gen. Richard Coffey, commander and assistant adjutant general, Florida Air National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Sweat, command senior enlisted leader, Florida National Guard, making a critical on-site visit to Moody AFB during the final FTX to observe firsthand how Airmen executed realistic, mission-focused operations. Their presence underscored leadership’s commitment to readiness, realism, and cultivating a warfighting mindset across the force.

“During the final FTX, it was clear the 125th Security Forces Squadron and 824th Base Defense Squadron executed realistic, coordinated operations,” Coffey said. “This training reinforces readiness and builds the warfighting mindset required for complex operational environments.”

Sweat echoed those sentiments, highlighting the exercise’s impact on leadership development and learned readiness.

“Observing the culmination of this training demonstrates the importance of realistic exercises in developing leaders and teams,” Sweat said. “The coordination and adaptability displayed by both units support overall readiness and ensure defenders are prepared to respond effectively to operational challenges.”

~One Team, One Fight~

As the exercise came to fruition, both units recognized tangible gains, from refining tactical skills to strengthening team cohesion. McLean noted that deliberate skill exchanges enhanced interoperability, while the culminating exercise reinforced standards, refined tactics, and strengthened communication, preparing defenders to integrate seamlessly and stay mission focused.

Looking ahead, continued collaborative exercises will preserve operational readiness, strengthen parallel capabilities, and ensure the Air Force can project power and respond effectively in future missions.

“This training directly supports warfighting priorities by developing disciplined, lethal Defenders ready to operate in complex-threat environments,” Mclean said. “Integrated operations reflect the reality that modern conflicts require Guard and active-duty forces to function as one team. By leveraging the Guard’s depth of experience and pairing it with active-duty operational tempo, the training reinforces standards, accelerates readiness, and produces a more adaptable, interoperable force capable of defending critical airpower against near-peer adversaries.”