Navy Recruiters Pump Up for the Arnold Sports Festival Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navy Recruiters from across the U.S. gathered to bring a taste of America’s Navy to body builders and fitness aficionados from around the world during the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, March 6 - 8.



“This year’s Arnold Sports Festival has been one my Navy recruiting highlights,” Chief Navy Career Counselor Benjamin Dove, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami, said. “The opportunity to interact and connect with many different fitness enthusiasts has been an unforgettable way to showcase the many different Navy opportunities.”



According to the Arnold Sports Festival website, it began in 1989 and is now one of the world’s largest health and fitness expos. It has more than 100,000 attendees and over 15,000 athletes from 80 nations in attendance watching and competing in a variety of strength and fitness disciplines.



“This is hands down one of the most epic fitness festivals I’ve been to,” Fire Controlman 2nd Class Hayden Kolbo, recruiter assigned to NTAG Heartland, Michigan, said. “There is every vendor, every icon, in every fitness phenomenon all under one roof, and we (recruiters) get to be a part of that. We’re in a place where 100,000 people just want to be better and improve themselves on the day-to-day basis.”



Six recruiters from various NTAGs came together at the event to help promote Navy awareness and present some awards to the athletes.



Dove said the Navy had an amazing team of recruiters and staff that made bringing the Navy to landlocked Ohio so successful.



More than 2,500 people, young and old, from across the world passed through the Navy’s activation at the Arnold Fitness Expo.



NTAG Ohio River Valley recruits the highest quality applicants for the U.S. Navy throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Southern West Virginia, and Southern Indiana covering more than 110,000 square miles.



CNRC consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, NRRC, and 26 NTAGs that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.