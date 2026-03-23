Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. — From left, Gabrielle Chedester, Armed Forces Wellness Center health...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. — From left, Gabrielle Chedester, Armed Forces Wellness Center health educator; Capt. Brianna Kearney; Col. Patrick W. Miller; Command Sgt. Maj. Victor M. Contreras Jr.; Staff Sgt. Zachary Vikara, preventive medicine NCO; and Cala Dansby, health promotion technician, cut the ribbon during the Armed Forces Wellness Center grand opening at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital on March 23, 2026. The center supports Soldier and Family readiness through prevention-focused health education and performance optimization services. see less | View Image Page

Building a Culture of Health: BJACH Opens Armed Forces Wellness Center at Fort Polk Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT POLK, La. — Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital marked a significant step forward in supporting warfighter readiness and community well-being with the grand opening of its new Armed Forces Wellness Center on March 23.



The center, located on the first floor inside BJACH, provides Soldiers, Families, civilian employees and beneficiaries with access to personalized health assessments, education and coaching designed to improve overall health and performance.



Col. Patrick W. Miller, hospital commander, kicked off the ceremony with brief remarks highlighting the importance of BJACH’s newest resource.



“Today marks an important milestone for us and the Fort Polk community,” Miller said. “The Armed Forces Wellness Center represents more than a new capability — it represents a shift in how we approach health and readiness.”



The AFWC focuses on prevention and performance, aligning with Army Medicine and Defense Health Agency priorities to deliver medically ready forces and optimize human performance.



“Our focus is clear: delivering for the warfighter starts with prevention and performance,” Miller said. “This is not about quick fixes — it is about sustainable change. Because readiness is built over time.”



From Prevention to Performance



From the moment individuals walk through the doors, the AFWC is designed to provide a personalized and supportive experience.



“Clients can expect a welcoming environment focused on helping them achieve their health and wellness goals,” said Cala Dansby, a health promotion technician at the AFWC. “We offer services ranging from body composition analysis and metabolic testing to nutrition education and stress management.”



The center is open to active duty service members, their families, retirees, reservists, National Guardsmen and Department of War civilians.



“We provide personalized health coaching tailored to each client’s goals,” said Gabrielle Chedester, a health educator at the Armed Forces Wellness Center. “Our services include nutrition education, fitness assessments and guidance on sleep and stress management.”



Empowering Individuals, Strengthening Readiness



From a public health perspective, the AFWC serves as a force multiplier for the installation.



“Opening an Armed Forces Wellness Center at Fort Polk allows us to shift from a reactive, treatment-based model to a proactive, prevention-focused system,” said Capt. Brianna Kearney, chief of the Public Health Nursing Clinic at BJACH. “By addressing risk factors like physical inactivity, poor nutrition and stress, we can improve overall force health and readiness.”



The center integrates with existing services across BJACH and the installation, working alongside clinical providers, unit leadership and programs like Holistic Health and Fitness to support a coordinated approach to wellness.



“It’s not just about healthcare — it’s about building a culture of health,” Miller said.



A Resource for the Entire Community



Attendees at the grand opening highlighted the value of the new wellness center.



“I came today as a provider because I want to be able to tell our patients about all the resources available to them,” said Capt. Carly Williams, an occupational therapist at BJACH. “This is a great resource—not just for Soldiers, but for their Families as well. They have access to free health coaching, meal planning and fitness support.”



“I hope the community gains a better sense of how to live healthier and take care of themselves so they can live longer,” said Melynda Hill, a security specialist at BJACH. “I plan to use the wellness center to help get my diet on track.”



“I’ve recently started a new diet and workout routine, and I’m hoping the wellness center can help me stay consistent and build better habits long-term,” said Amanda Adair, a pharmacy supply technician at BJACH.



Investing in Health, Strengthening the Force



The AFWC’s long-term impact extends beyond individual health outcomes, contributing to improved readiness, resilience and quality of life across the installation.



“The goal is to empower participants with the knowledge, skills and confidence to take control of their health,” Chedester said.



Miller encouraged the community to take full advantage of the new resource.



“This center is here for you,” he said. “When you are stronger, our Army is stronger. And when our Army is stronger, our nation is stronger.”