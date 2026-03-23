WYNG 13M Training Series: Part 1: Wyoming National Guard grows HIMARS force through 13M transition course

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CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. — The Wyoming National Guard is expanding its field artillery capability by training Soldiers in one of the Army’s most in-demand roles, the 13M High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crew member.

The training took place at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, March 20, 2026.

At the Regional Training Institute in Guernsey, Soldiers from across the force are attending a 13M MOS transition course, learning how to operate and support one of the Army’s most lethal and mobile weapon systems. The course takes experienced Soldiers from other career fields and prepares them to serve on HIMARS crews.

“This course enables Soldiers who are already trained in another specialty to become qualified HIMARS crew members,” said Capt. Matthew Buchanan, operations officer and officer in charge at the RTI. “There’s a growing demand for this capability across the Army, and Wyoming is part of that growth.”

That demand is tied to how the Army is changing. HIMARS has proven its effectiveness in modern conflicts, increasing the need for long-range precision fires. As units expand, so does the need for trained crews, including within Wyoming’s 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment.

“Every HIMARS battalion is growing,” Buchanan said. “We’re adding batteries, and that means we need more trained Soldiers. This course allows us to build that capability here at home.”

Students arrive with a wide range of experience. Many have spent years in other military occupational specialties before transitioning into field artillery.

“We encourage them to bring that experience with them,” said Staff Sgt. Jeremy Larkey, of Riverton, Wyoming, lead instructor. “Every background adds something to the team, whether it’s maintenance, communications or logistics.”

The course blends classroom instruction with hands-on training. Soldiers learn system components, safety procedures and operational concepts before applying those skills in practical exercises.

“There’s a lot of information,” Larkey said. “But the goal isn’t to memorize everything. It’s to give them a foundation so they can continue learning when they get to their unit.”

Training builds toward a field training exercise where students operate as full HIMARS crews in a realistic environment.

“It’s about building confidence,” said Staff Sgt. Austin Paulsen, of Thermopolis, Wyoming, an instructor. “We want them to go back to their units, contribute immediately and keep improving.” Beyond technical skills, leaders emphasize the purpose behind the mission.

“HIMARS gives the Army the ability to reach targets at long distances and shape the battlefield,” Buchanan said. “When you’re part of that, you’re part of something bigger than yourself.”

As the Wyoming National Guard continues to grow its field artillery capability, the 13M transition course is preparing Soldiers for that mission.