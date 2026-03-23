U.S., Colombian enlisted leaders advance security cooperation at PISAJ 22 in Florida

Photo By Jose Saez | Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, is a geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Jose M. Saez). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jose Saez | Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ, is a geo-strategic...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The first week of PISAJ 22 (Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía) concluded its Florida segment March 20, 2026, bringing together nearly 60 Colombian military enlisted leaders and their U.S. counterparts.

Participants engaged in professional development, security cooperation, and immersive, hands-on activities throughout the week.

“The modern battlefield has no borders,” remarked Command Sgt. Major Eric Olsen, U.S. Army South command senior enlisted leader, during an evening event. “Our challenges are global, and we must be an expeditionary force—ready to operate in any climate, on any continent, and alongside our allies.”

Launched in 2015 and now in its 22nd iteration, PISAJ aims to ensure that senior NCOs from North and South America leave the two-week immersion with a deeper appreciation for joint and combined military operations, as well as a clear understanding of the vital role senior enlisted advisors play within their commands, according to U.S. Army South’s Security Cooperation Division.

Throughout the week, the delegation and their U.S. counterparts visited storied units and locations, including the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity, Naval Air Technical Training Center, U.S. Air Forces Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Forces Southern, the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, and the U.S. Army's 6th Ranger Training Battalion, among others.

Highlights from the week included a close-quarters battle drill, an unmanned and counter-unmanned aerial systems demonstration, an F-35 showcase and Joint Maintenance School tour, a visit to the National Naval Museum, a military working dog demonstration, weapons briefings, and engaging discussions with U.S. senior military officers, commanders, and senior enlisted advisors.

PISAJ—led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South—continues in Fort Benning, Georgia, March 23-27, with visits, training, and briefings throughout the week with various units and leaders.

For the latest information and for imagery from PISAJ, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PISAJ