Command Operations Reports: Preserving Naval History Through Documentation

Naval History and Heritage Command is best known for collecting historical artifacts from naval history, everything from artwork to cruise books to ship’s bells. Perhaps the most important collection of all are the official historical records that document the operational history of over 2,500 U.S. Navy commands. These records are known as command operations reports, or CORs. They detail deployments, exercises, significant events, and key details about the command that happen throughout the year.

While every command keeps deck logs, a record of the command’s day-to-day activities and notable events, CORs are a more detailed document and serves as a permanent record of the command’s activities year-round. These records are utilized by the Department of War, Congress, and public researchers. The most vital use, however, is by the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA, utilizing CORs in the adjudication of veteran’s claims.

“There is a team of staff from the Veterans Benefits Administration, VBA, that works onsite to pull CORs and Deck Logs to find the required information to adjudicate VA claims,” said Alexis Van Pool, the Lead Processing Archivist at NHHC’s Archives Branch. “The VBA and NHHC partnership accelerates stressor and certain exposure-related VA disability claims (such as PTSD and K-2) for Navy Veterans by eliminating outdated processes such as mailed development letters and printed document exchanges. Direct access to classified and unclassified Navy records removes bottlenecks and significantly reduces delays for classified cases, enabling faster claims processing for thousands of Navy Veterans.”

In 2025, the partnership between the VBA and the Navy Archives branch at NHHC resulted in 1,131 classified and 4,962 unclassified completed research requests. 44% of the Requests for Information that the NHHC Archives answered were done utilizing CORs with 6,093 Navy Veteran claims supported by NHHC research.

One powerful example comes from a veteran who was stationed aboard an aircraft carrier. When an aircraft malfunctioned and fell overboard, the incident might have remained unverified if it wasn’t for the COR that NHHC Archives was able to locate and reference. The documentation provided the VBA with enough details to concede the claimed incident. This is just one of thousands of cases that underscore how accurate CORs directly impact the outcome of veteran’s disability claims.

COR template for both operational and shore commands:

Command Data

Commander’s Intent (including strategic plans, visions, and challenges facing the command).

Chronology and Narrative

Required Documents (reports that provide primary sources for milestones listed in the chronology and narrative, such as alpha rosters, organizational charts, personnel casualty reports, award nomination packets, pre and post deployment briefs, situation and mishap reports, operational orders, and lessons learned).

Published Documents (publicly releasable documents that the command created over the year that also serve as a primary resource for the chronology and narrative, such as command triad biographies, change of command materials, welcome aboard materials, news articles, unit newsletters, plans of the week, press releases, and glossary of terms).

Photographs (including both portraits of the command triad, as well as photographs of significant events).

The official due date for the 2026 COR season is:

Echelon four to six commands: March 15, 2026

Echelon three commands: April 15, 2026

Echelon two commands: May 15, 2026

NHHC COR Archivists have suggested the following tips to help organize, build and streamline CORs:

The governing instruction, OPNAVINST 5750.12 (series), outlines how to submit a COR. Additionally, NAVADMIN 013/26 outlines the most recent submission guidelines and best practices. COR instructional videos are also now available on the Naval History and Heritage Command website at https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/about-us/instructions-and-forms/submit-a-command-operations-report/cor-videos.html.

CORs can be accepted up to the TS/SCI level and should be submitted at the classification that reflects the command’s activities during that year.

Identify a person or team of people responsible for creating the report who will stay at the command for a few years. The task can become more daunting when it is assigned to new staff members, unfamiliar with the process each year.

Save materials created throughout the year that align with the six categories of the COR, so that everything is on hand when it is time to submit.

Have an understanding that the command chronology and narrative are two different tasks, but both are required. A complete command chronology should list “who,” “what,” and “when.” The narrative is designed to give details of what happened in the chronology with supporting documents. Without the narrative, a chronology can often lack necessary details.

Don’t use web links to submit your required or published documents, submit the actual file. Over time links can break, and while you might be able to access them now, the links may not be accessible in 10 to 20 years.

Don’t forget to submit command triad photographs and biographies.

Remember, submitting a late report is better than no report. If an extension is needed, commands can request one by email at http://NHHC-HAD-COR@us.navy.mil/ or, alternatively, at http://NHHC_COR@navy.smil.mil/. Command coordinators can also use these email addresses for guidance, frequently asked questions, and tips on how to submit a COR.

Templates of CORs are available for use and reference on the website. Visit https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/about-us/instructions-and-forms/submit-a-command-operations-report/cor-videos.html for detailed COR instructional videos.

To gain a deeper understanding of CORs, listen to NHHC Archivist Alexis Van Pool and Fleet Historian Anna Holloway discuss the Navy’s use of deck logs and CORs on the NHHC podcast “Anchored in History: Stories of America’s Navy,” episode one, “Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry.” The episode’s reference notes include numerous links that provide context and insight into CORs and their significance. You can locate the podcast here: https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/anchored-in-history/deck-logs-poetry.html.

NHHC retains these permanent records for 50 years before they are transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration. For guidance, frequently asked questions, and tips on how to submit a COR, visit NHHC’s website: https://www.history.navy.mil/about-us/instructions-and-forms/submit-a-command-operations-report.html.

Templates of CORs are available for use and reference on the website.

The Naval History and Heritage Command, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities, including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, 10 museums, the USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.

For more news from Naval History and Heritage Command, visit www.history.navy.mil.