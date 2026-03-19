Command Operations Reports: Preserving Naval History Through Documentation

Naval History and Heritage Command is best known for collecting historical artifacts from naval history, everything from artwork to cruise books to ship’s bells. Perhaps the most important collection of all are the official historical records that document the operational history of over 2,500 U.S. Navy commands. These records are known as command operations reports, or CORs. They detail deployments, exercises, significant events, and key details about the command that happen throughout the year.
While every command keeps deck logs, a record of the command’s day-to-day activities and notable events, CORs are a more detailed document and serves as a permanent record of the command’s activities year-round. These records are utilized by the Department of War, Congress, and public researchers. The most vital use, however, is by the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA, utilizing CORs in the adjudication of veteran’s claims.
“There is a team of staff from the Veterans Benefits Administration, VBA, that works onsite to pull CORs and Deck Logs to find the required information to adjudicate VA claims,” said Alexis Van Pool, the Lead Processing Archivist at NHHC’s Archives Branch. “The VBA and NHHC partnership accelerates stressor and certain exposure-related VA disability claims (such as PTSD and K-2) for Navy Veterans by eliminating outdated processes such as mailed development letters and printed document exchanges. Direct access to classified and unclassified Navy records removes bottlenecks and significantly reduces delays for classified cases, enabling faster claims processing for thousands of Navy Veterans.”
In 2025, the partnership between the VBA and the Navy Archives branch at NHHC resulted in 1,131 classified and 4,962 unclassified completed research requests. 44% of the Requests for Information that the NHHC Archives answered were done utilizing CORs with 6,093 Navy Veteran claims supported by NHHC research.
One powerful example comes from a veteran who was stationed aboard an aircraft carrier. When an aircraft malfunctioned and fell overboard, the incident might have remained unverified if it wasn’t for the COR that NHHC Archives was able to locate and reference. The documentation provided the VBA with enough details to concede the claimed incident. This is just one of thousands of cases that underscore how accurate CORs directly impact the outcome of veteran’s disability claims.
COR template for both operational and shore commands:
The official due date for the 2026 COR season is:
NHHC COR Archivists have suggested the following tips to help organize, build and streamline CORs:
Remember, submitting a late report is better than no report. If an extension is needed, commands can request one by email at http://NHHC-HAD-COR@us.navy.mil/ or, alternatively, at http://NHHC_COR@navy.smil.mil/. Command coordinators can also use these email addresses for guidance, frequently asked questions, and tips on how to submit a COR.
Templates of CORs are available for use and reference on the website. Visit https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/about-us/instructions-and-forms/submit-a-command-operations-report/cor-videos.html for detailed COR instructional videos.
To gain a deeper understanding of CORs, listen to NHHC Archivist Alexis Van Pool and Fleet Historian Anna Holloway discuss the Navy’s use of deck logs and CORs on the NHHC podcast “Anchored in History: Stories of America’s Navy,” episode one, “Navy Deck Logs and Sailor Poetry.” The episode’s reference notes include numerous links that provide context and insight into CORs and their significance. You can locate the podcast here: https://www.history.navy.mil/news-and-events/anchored-in-history/deck-logs-poetry.html.
NHHC retains these permanent records for 50 years before they are transferred to the National Archives and Records Administration. For guidance, frequently asked questions, and tips on how to submit a COR, visit NHHC’s website: https://www.history.navy.mil/about-us/instructions-and-forms/submit-a-command-operations-report.html.
Templates of CORs are available for use and reference on the website.
The Naval History and Heritage Command, located at the Washington Navy Yard, is responsible for the preservation, analysis, and dissemination of U.S. naval history and heritage. It provides the knowledge foundation for the Navy by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique and enduring contributions through our nation's history and supports the fleet by assisting with and delivering professional research, analysis, and interpretive services. NHHC is composed of many activities, including the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, 10 museums, the USS Constitution repair facility and the historic ship Nautilus.
For more news from Naval History and Heritage Command, visit www.history.navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 09:09
|Story ID:
|561090
|Location:
|US
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This work, Command Operations Reports: Preserving Naval History Through Documentation, by PO1 Lindsey Kish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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