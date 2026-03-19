USS Mustin returns to forward-deployed Naval forces in Yokosuka

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino | U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), center, arrives at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin was previously forward-deployed to Yokosuka from 2006 to 2021. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) arrived at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) March 23, 2026, marking its return to U.S. 7th Fleet after nearly five years in San Diego. The ship was previously forward-deployed to Yokosuka from 2006 to 2021.

Mustin recently completed a major modernization period while in the U.S., enhancing its combat capabilities and ensuring it, and its crew, are ready to meet the dynamic challenges of the region.

"Mustin Nation is proud to return to Japan," said Mustin commanding officer, Cmdr. Christina Appleman. "Our arrival has a special meaning for our Sailors and their families. We are rejoining a phenomenal team here in the 7th Fleet, and are eager to work alongside our allies and partners in the region. We bring with us the spirit of our ship's motto, ‘Always Be Bold,’ and are ready to ensure security and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

Capt. David Huljack, commanding officer of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, welcomed Mustin's return, highlighting its importance to the squadron's mission.

"Welcoming USS Mustin back to the DESRON 15 family is a significant moment for us," said Huljack. "This ship and its crew bring a renewed strength and vital capability to our surface force.Their return to the tip of the spear is a clear demonstration of our commitment to maritime security and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

Commissioned July 26, 2003, Mustin is a multi-mission platform capable of conducting a wide range of operations, from maritime security and anti-submarine warfare to ballistic missile defense. The destroyer is named for the Mustin family, which has a long and distinguished history of service in the U.S. Navy.

The ship's return to Yokosuka is a testament to the U.S. Navy's enduring commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka provides critical support to U.S. 7th Fleet, the largest of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed fleets. CFAY's strategic location and extensive facilities are vital for maintaining readiness and supporting maritime operations throughout the Western Pacific.

Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.