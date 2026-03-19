IMCOM-E international business advisor helps service members, families with tax relief programs

By Stefan Alford

IMCOM-Europe Public Affairs



WIESBADEN, Germany – As a key player in last year’s VAT App implementation, Julius Muehleck was instrumental in the behind-the-scenes process to help bring the program online.

The app allows U.S. Forces Value Added Tax-refund program customers in Germany to consolidate and upload their small-purchase receipts on one VAT form each month and get money back.

In fact, since the app’s widespread rollout in 2025, more than 10,000 active users have saved approximately €10M, due in part to his efforts as a liaison with NOVAT GmbH, the company that developed and manages the app, called Remonon.

“The gradual implementation through the initial pilot program was essential for both the VAT offices and the external partner to build the necessary resources and adapt to the current workload,” said the international business advisor with Installation Management Command’s-Europe’s G-9.

For his role as the lead liaison with the German software developer, navigating complex German and American tax laws, he was recently recognized as IMCOM-E’s FY25 Army Professional of the Year.

“His sharp business acumen and tireless negotiation efforts were crucial to developing an app that allows our community to receive tax relief on micro-purchases,” said Jeffrey Wertz, IMCOM-E Assistant Chief of Staff for Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation in the nomination package.

While the VAT App hasn’t been part of IMCOM-E’s portfolio very long, Muehleck has. The Bad Mergentheim, Germany, native has been working with the Army since 2010, previously as a program and management analyst with U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, before joining the region team in 2023.

Among his duties is overseeing the Individual Tax-Relief program for IMCOM-E, supporting the Army and Air Force VAT and Utility Tax Avoidance Program (UTAP) offices across Germany.

Muehleck said the most interesting part of his job is “learning about the wide range of tax-free transactions the program supports, from monthly electric bills to catering for military balls or even more random things like the purchase of an exotic pet.”

He also enjoys “the collaborative environment and the opportunity to work with people from various backgrounds,” that his job brings.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the U.S. military communities and look forward to continuing to improve programs that benefit both service members and their families,” he added.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2026 Date Posted: 03.23.2026 03:42 Story ID: 561085 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMCOM-E international business advisor helps service members, families with tax relief programs, by Stefan Alford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.