Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

Photo By Sgt. Austin Paredes | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds,” 25th Infantry Division, conducts air assault training while exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 18, 2026. The training builds proficiency in infiltration and exfiltration operations and coordination with aviation assets. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Paredes) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Austin Paredes | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment...... read more read more

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds,” 25th Infantry Division, conducted air assault training alongside the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, March 18, 2026, at Wheeler Army Airfield.

The training focused on building proficiency in infiltration and exfiltration operations, small-unit coordination, and integration with aviation assets. Soldiers rehearsed loading and unloading procedures, movement to and from aircraft, and coordination with aircrews to ensure safe and effective execution of air assault operations.

Air assault training enables units to rapidly project combat power across dispersed terrain, increasing operational reach and flexibility. By integrating closely with Army aviation, infantry units refine their ability to operate in complex environments and respond to emerging threats.

As the Army continues to focus on operations in the Indo-Pacific, training events like this reinforce the 25th Infantry Division’s ability to deploy quickly and operate effectively across the region. The partnership between ground forces and aviation units ensures Tropic Lightning Soldiers remain ready to execute missions in support of joint and combined operations.