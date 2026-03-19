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    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division

    Photo By Sgt. Austin Paredes | A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment...... read more read more

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Story by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    25th Infantry Division   

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment “Wolfhounds,” 25th Infantry Division, conducted air assault training alongside the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, March 18, 2026, at Wheeler Army Airfield.

    The training focused on building proficiency in infiltration and exfiltration operations, small-unit coordination, and integration with aviation assets. Soldiers rehearsed loading and unloading procedures, movement to and from aircraft, and coordination with aircrews to ensure safe and effective execution of air assault operations.

    Air assault training enables units to rapidly project combat power across dispersed terrain, increasing operational reach and flexibility. By integrating closely with Army aviation, infantry units refine their ability to operate in complex environments and respond to emerging threats.

    As the Army continues to focus on operations in the Indo-Pacific, training events like this reinforce the 25th Infantry Division’s ability to deploy quickly and operate effectively across the region. The partnership between ground forces and aviation units ensures Tropic Lightning Soldiers remain ready to execute missions in support of joint and combined operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 01:47
    Story ID: 561081
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wolfhounds Conduct Air Assault Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

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    TAGS

    air-assault
    us-army
    tropic-lightning
    hawaii
    aviation
    25th-infantray-division

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