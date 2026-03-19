Beyond the Classroom: Guantanamo Bay Students Explore Careers in Medicine at Naval Hospital

Photo By Emily McCamy | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Lillian Pfeiffer demonstrates ultrasound technology to students from W.T. Sampson Elementary and High School during a field trip to U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, March 10, 2026. The hands-on demonstration introduced students to obstetric and gynecological care and provided a live look at ultrasound imaging. The visit was part of an educational outreach initiative by U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay to introduce students to careers in military medicine. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Students from W.T. Sampson Elementary and High School stepped beyond the classroom and into a clinical environment during a field trip to U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, where Sailors assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay provided hands-on exposure to a wide range of medical specialties March 10, 2026.

Over the course of approximately five hours, 46 students in grades six through 12 rotated through more than 10 departments across the hospital and veterinary clinic. They engaged directly with physicians, nurses, hospital corpsmen and support personnel to better understand both clinical and operational roles within military medicine.

The idea for the field trip began during a wardroom discussion among junior officers seeking meaningful ways to engage with the Guantanamo Bay community.

“During a wardroom meeting, we were discussing ways to get involved with the community while utilizing the specialties that make our command unique,” said Lt. Trey Ketchum, wardroom president and an optometrist at the hospital. “Ens. Hatfield suggested a field trip for W.T. Sampson students, and it quickly gained momentum from there.”

That momentum evolved into a coordinated effort between hospital departments and school leadership, resulting in an immersive experience designed to connect classroom learning with real-world application.

“We wanted to find a way to positively impact the Guantanamo Bay community,” said Ens. Kenneth Hatfield, who led coordination efforts. “This is a productive way to break the monotony for students while also giving them insight into future career paths, both inside and outside the military.”

Throughout the day, students visited optometry, obstetrics and gynecology, dental, orthopedics, emergency medicine, primary care, preventive medicine, industrial hygiene and the veterinary clinic. Each stop combined brief instruction with hands-on activities, from examining the human eye using diagnostic equipment to observing how veterinary teams assess and treat animals.

Students viewed mosquitoes under a microscope in preventive medicine while learning about disease transmission in the region. At the veterinary clinic, they practiced taking vital signs on a dog and discussed food safety and inspection processes. In the emergency department, students toured an ambulance and observed the operational side of emergency response, including activation of the siren.

The experience highlighted not only traditional medical roles but also critical support specialties that sustain healthcare delivery.

“DHA and Navy Medicine need people across a wide range of roles,” Hatfield said. “This gives students visibility into careers that are often overlooked but are essential to the mission.”

For Sailors, the interaction offered a renewed perspective on their work.

“It can be easy to get wrapped up in the day-to-day,” Hatfield said. “But when you see a student light up with curiosity and start asking questions, it reminds you how impactful your job really is.”

The visit also reinforced the connection between the hospital and the local school community, where many service members and staff have children enrolled.

“Supporting their education is an investment in our future,” said Capt. James Ketzler, executive officer for U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay. “It’s also a chance for us to show them the importance of what we do here and inspire them.

“As a parent, I know how much these experiences mean to our children,” Ketzler continued. “Field trips are more than just a day out of the classroom; they are opportunities for our kids to see and experience what they’re learning.”

“Our goal was to provide an educational experience many schools simply can’t offer,” Ketchum said. “Being in a geographically isolated location, it’s our responsibility to inspire curiosity and learning wherever we can.”

W.T. Sampson School Principal Chester Arizmendi emphasized the importance of continued partnerships between the school and the installation.

“This experience provided our students with a rare, real-world look at healthcare in action,” Arizmendi said. “We are grateful for the partnership with Navy Medicine and look forward to expanding opportunities like this in the future.”

By connecting students with professionals across the medical field, the field trip supported ongoing efforts by Navy Medicine and the Defense Health Agency to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics outreach while strengthening ties within the Guantanamo Bay community.

“The command is doing more than just opening our doors,” Ketzler said. “We are fostering a link to our community and showing our children that their education matters.”