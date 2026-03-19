Alabama National Guard leader honors fallen, highlights readiness with state legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — U.S. Army Maj. Gen. David Pritchett, adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard, addressed the Alabama House of Representatives during a Military Appreciation Day ceremony at the Alabama State House on March 19, 2026, honoring fallen service members and emphasizing the force’s continued readiness. Pritchett reflected on the loss of the six Airmen who died when their KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in Iraq while supporting Operation Epic Fury—three being fellow Guardsmen from Ohio’s 121st Air Refueling Wing and three being active duty Airmen from the 99th Air Refueling Squadron.Despite being an active duty unit, the 99th is located on the ALNG’s Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base in Birmingham, where they are integrated into the missions and culture of the ALNG’s 117th Air Refueling Wing, making these losses feel personal, he said. “This past week, without a doubt, was the most difficult time since I took over as the adjutant general,” Pritchett said. He described attending the dignified transfer of remains for the fallen Airmen at Dover Air Force Base, where he met with their families. “Nothing could have prepared me for the struggle at that moment as I searched for words to offer comfort,” he said. Despite the loss, Pritchett underscored the solemnity of the Alabama National Guard’s ongoing mission, noting additional KC-135 aircraft have been deployed in support of operations. Preparing Guardsmen for the tasks ahead is critical, he said. “As many of our neighboring states provide increased benefits to their Guards, we must continue to provide those same benefits and investments in our most critical resource—our people,” Pritchett said. “Continuous training, realistic training, and continued opportunities help ensure that our most valuable resource—our people—are ready at a moment’s notice should they be called,” he added. “And they will be called.” Pritchett closed his address to state leaders with gratitude for ongoing support and a plea for even deeper partnerships that educate, equip, and empower Alabama’s force.

“The Alabama National Guard must be modernized and trained to answer the call. We are always ready, always there.”

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