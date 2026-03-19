Guyana, U.S. ophthalmology teams restore vision, strengthen readiness during LAMAT 2026

Photo By Maj. Stephani Schafer | U.S. Air Force ophthalmologists perform cataract surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in Georgetown, Guyana, March 17, 2026. During Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team 2026, U.S. Air Force and Ministry of Health ophthalmology teams worked side by side to deliver specialized eye care, building trust and strengthening long-term health partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Stephani Schafer) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Stephani Schafer | U.S. Air Force ophthalmologists perform cataract surgery at the Georgetown Public...... read more read more

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Inside Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, a patient regains sight as U.S. Air Force and Guyana Ministry of Health ophthalmology teams work side by side, delivering specialized care while building something far beyond a single procedure.

For some patients, it’s the first time they have seen clearly in years.

During Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026, U.S. and Guyanese providers performed procedures ranging from cataract removal surgeries to complex retinal care, addressing critical gaps in access while strengthening long-term partnerships and enhancing expeditionary medical readiness in a real-world environment.

“My role on this mission is as a vitreoretinal surgeon, helping lead the ophthalmology team and focus on retina surgery, which was identified as a major need by the country,” said Maj. Samuel Hobbs, U.S. Air Force ophthalmologist. “That includes not just procedures, but also supporting equipment, supplies and training.”

Hobbs, currently the only vitreoretinal surgeon in the U.S. Air Force, brings a highly specialized capability to a region where access to retina care remains limited.

“Dr. Arlene Bobb-Semple is the only vitreoretinal surgeon in the entire country,” Hobbs said. “If patients can’t be treated here, they have to travel, which isn’t always feasible, especially since some procedures prevent patients from flying.”

For many patients, timing can mean the difference between restoring vision and permanent loss.

“Retinal detachment is a time-sensitive condition,” Hobbs said. “If treated quickly, patients can regain near-perfect vision. But here, many patients present late, which makes cases more complex and outcomes more challenging.”

The demand for specialized care is significant.

“The need for retina surgery isn’t just here, it’s global,” Hobbs said. “But being able to provide that care here, where access is limited, makes the impact even more meaningful.”

Operating in this environment also strengthens the team’s ability to deliver care under pressure.

“It really builds adaptability,” Hobbs said. “We don’t always have the resources we would in the U.S., so we have to improvise and adjust our techniques. That’s directly applicable to deployed settings.”

That exchange of expertise extends beyond U.S. forces.

“It’s not just the U.S. coming in to teach, we learn from each other,” said Dr. Celestine Hinds, a consultant ophthalmologist at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. “We share techniques, especially for more complex cataracts, and that exchange makes both teams better.”

Local providers bring deep experience managing advanced cases commonly seen in the region.

“We see a lot of advanced cataracts here, so we have experience with small-incision surgery,” Hinds said. “Being able to share that while also learning newer techniques from the U.S. team is incredibly valuable.”

The collaboration benefits the entire care team, reinforcing a shared approach to improving outcomes.

“It’s beneficial across the board, from surgeons to nursing staff,” Hinds said. “Everyone gains something from the collaboration.”

Beyond individual procedures, the mission supports long-term healthcare capability through shared expertise and collaboration.

Hobbs said the team’s role is to support long-term healthcare capability by sharing knowledge and building on existing strengths, with an impact that is both immediate and lasting.

“It’s incredibly fulfilling to restore someone’s vision or improve their quality of life,” he said. “Here, the impact feels even more immediate.”

As LAMAT 2026 continues across Guyana, the teams are demonstrating how shared expertise, trust and partnership strengthen both medical readiness and regional health security.