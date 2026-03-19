U.S. 7th Fleet flagship, Philippine forces conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity Your browser does not support the audio element.

The combined forces of the Philippines and the United States conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, March 20, 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



As the fourth MCA of 2026, these regular at-sea events strengthen the interoperability of our respective military doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures. This MCA focused on key maritime communication drills and interoperability.



MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.



Participating units included Philippine Navy Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FFG 15), Philippine Coast Guard BRP Gabriela Silang (OBV 8301), Armed Forces of the Philippine aircraft including a C-208B utility aircraft, A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircrafts, a Sokol Search and Rescue helicopter, and U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC-19). This marks Blue Ridge’s first participation in an MCA.



Prior to the MCA, Blue Ridge conducted a port visit to Manila where U.S. 7th Fleet and the Philippine Navy Fleet conducted subject matter expert exchanges and leadership calls. While in port, USS Blue Ridge hosted Philippine civilian and military leadership as well as ambassadors throughout the region during an evening reception.



The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.