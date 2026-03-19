USASOC takes first during special operations sniper competition at Fort Bragg

Photo By K. Kassens | A competitor in the 17th Annual United States Army Special Operations Command...... read more read more Photo By K. Kassens | A competitor in the 17th Annual United States Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition shoots a rifle at multiple long-distance targets on a range at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 18, 2026. Seventeen teams competed in the USASOC International Sniper Competition where instructors from the United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School designed a series of events that challenged the two-person teams’ ability to work together engaging various targets at various distances for speed and accuracy in different types of environments. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens) see less | View Image Page

K. Kassens

U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Public Affairs Office



FORT BRAGG, North Carolina — In a demanding test of precision, endurance, and teamwork, 17 elite sniper teams gathered to participate in the U.S. Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 15-19, 2026.



Hosted by the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the competition is now in its 17th year. Instructors and cadre from the Special Forces Sniper Course were the architects who designed the various events and served as officials and scorekeepers during the competition.



“This competition represents the pinnacle of the sniper craft,” said Col. Simon Powelson, commander of 2nd Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne). “We have brought together highly trained teams from across the joint-force and partner nations. These competitors are not just here by chance; they are the product of intense and specialized training within their respective units.”



The five-day event brought together special operations forces representing multiple allied nations with participants drawn from the ranks of Army Special Forces, Army Rangers, Naval Special Warfare, Marine Special Operations, and Coast Guardsmen.



Designed to strengthen interoperability and foster esprit de corps among partner forces, the competition featured a series of complex engagements conducted both during the day and under the cover of darkness that pushed competitors to their physical and mental limits.



Throughout the week, sniper teams, each composed of two highly trained operators, were evaluated across multiple ranges scattered across Fort Bragg. Competitors were required to demonstrate proficiency with sniper rifles, carbines, and pistols, engaging targets at distances of up to 1,200 meters while adapting to constantly changing scenarios.



The opening day set the tone for the grueling challenge ahead. Persistent thunderstorms brought intermittent rain and strong winds, forcing teams to contend with reduced visibility, slick terrain, and unpredictable shooting conditions, however those conditions added a layer of realism for the competitors.



“The weather played a significant role,” said Timothy Gozelski, Special Forces Sniper Course manager. “Our goal with the wind and rain was to make sure the visibility was the same for all the teams.”



As the weather cleared in the following days, conditions did not necessarily improve. Temperatures dropped as low as 35 degrees, and variable winds swept across the ranges, further complicating long-distance shots.



Competitors were required to calculate wind speed and direction on the fly while maintaining communication and coordination with their teammate.



“Good, clear, concise communication is a must,” said Richard Cuza, Special Forces Sniper Course instructor. “It’s beyond important; it’s crucial.”



Each stage of the competition emphasized not only marksmanship but also teamwork.



Sniper pairs had to locate, range, and engage multiple targets in rapid succession, often while maneuvering between firing positions. Communication, trust, and synchronization proved just as critical as shooting accuracy.



“Being in synch with your teammate is equal in importance to communication,” Gozelski said. “To be successful, the two have to talk and be on the same page in everything they do.”



Organizers emphasized the competition served as more than a contest of skill. By bringing together international partners and teams from the joint force of the military in a high-stress training environment, the event helps build relationships and improve the ability of allied forces to operate seamlessly in real-world missions.



“It’s awesome to have international teams competing,” Gozelski said. “It helps with interoperability and being able to look at each other’s equipment and techniques. It’s not just about competing; it’s about learning some things from our allies and how they operate. All the foreign teams are thrilled to be here. This competition helps us in expanding operational expertise.”



Cuza added that “it was great to have allies and teams from our sister services here. It will help us in working together, and that’s important.”



After five days of intense competition, the team from USASOC emerged as the overall winner, demonstrating consistent performance across all events and conditions. The team from 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) finished second.



As the competition concluded, participants departed not only with sharpened skills, but with stronger bonds between allied forces and sister services.



“Most importantly, this competition is a powerful vehicle for building esprit de corps among an elite group of warriors who may one day serve alongside each other,” Powelson said.



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