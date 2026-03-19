JTF-DC patrol team assists man requesting medical attention

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia conduct a presence patrol alongside members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) during the National Veterans Parade in Washington, D.C., Nov. 9, 2025. The official theme for Veterans Day 2025 is "Service to Our Nation," which honors the contributions of all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON- U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) were patrolling near 12th Street and U Street NW Sunday evening when a citizen approached them requesting medical assistance. The man claimed to suffer from multiple mental disorders and stated he had been off his prescribed medication for several days. He told the Soldiers he needed help and asked them if they would call 911. One member of the team called 911 while the others talked with him, reassuring him that EMS was on the way. They stayed with the man until officers from Metro Police Department and District EMS arrived on scene. EMS evaluated the man before transporting him to a Washington Hospital.

U. S. Army Staff Sgt. James Hardig, the noncommissioned officer in charge, said he is happy his team was able to provide assistance to someone in need. “I’m glad that the individual felt comfortable enough to ask for help,” Hardig said. “It feels good knowing that a person who was struggling recognized that we could assist him in getting the help he needed.”

Hardig also said situations like this are a good example of what the mission and task force hopes to accomplish, and that he and his team hope the man is feeling better now.

JTF-DC supports the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, which has been ongoing since August 2025. The goal of the mission is to help make the District safer for those who live, work, and visit. The National Guard is uniquely qualified for this mission as a community-based force with strong local ties, disciplined training, and the ability to integrate seamlessly with law enforcement. Guardsmen assigned to the mission receive additional training in deescalation, basic first aid and CPR, as well as how to administer naloxone.

“We’re here to support local law enforcement and help members of the communities we’re assigned to patrol,” Hardig said. “We want to help ensure citizens across the District feel safe.”

For more information, contact the Joint Information Center at (202)-880-4267 or by email at mailto:JTF-DCmediadesk@army.mil. To view more imagery and news about this mission, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/jtfdc.