Canada's Defense Chief Joins Virtual CHOD’s Meeting at USINDOPACOM; Discusses Plans for 2026 CHOD’s Conference  in Canada

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted Gen. Jennie Carignan, chief of the defense staff for the Canadian Armed Forces, during the virtual Chiefs of Defense Conference on March 19, 2026, at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii.
Throughout the virtual roundtable, Paparo and Carignan engaged with Indo-Pacific chiefs of defense and senior military leaders as each country shared updates on their progress toward the regional security objectives outlined during CHODs 2025. They also exchanged recommendations for discussion topics to be addressed at the upcoming in-person CHODs 2026 conference.
The in-person CHODs conference, which alternates between Hawaii and partner nations, has long fostered cooperation and mutual respect among participants. This year’s conference is set to take place in Canada.
The United States and Canada continue to demonstrate their longstanding defense partnership, built on shared values, mutual trust, and a joint commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 16:31
|Story ID:
|561046
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
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