Find your fit: McConnell career and education fair

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – McConnell is set to host a career and education fair March 24, 2026, in the Pulley Ballroom of the Dole Center for those interested in exploring potential school and business opportunities.

The fair will host approximately 100 vendors from various schools and businesses. Each vendor will have a booth set up for attendees to stop by and discuss various career and education pathways, as well as the steps required to pursue them.

“The event is to help inform active duty, guard and reserve, civilians who have access to base, retirees and their dependents about career and education opportunities”, said Jamie Baker, 22nd Air Refueling Wing education and training chief. “It’s not just the three schools we have here on base. We bring schools from all over the nation to come to this.”

In prior years, the education fair was a stand-alone event, separate from its career-focused counterpart. Over the 14 years that Baker has been a part of the annual event, she has seen it steadily grow. In 2023, forces were combined to bring together career and education mentors to provide a larger scope of opportunities.

This event is one of many of McConnell's efforts to enrich the lives of Airmen, their families, veterans, civilian counterparts, and the greater Wichita community. McConnell continues to invest in the people who are not only stationed here, but also living near.