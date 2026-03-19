For Cindy Donald, Engineering is a Family Affair and a Way to Serve

Photo By Charles Walker | Cindy Donald, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District MEDCOM Support Team Technical Manager points out something on a blue print to Tom Nguyen, another Technical Manager on the team at the Mobile District Office, Mobile, Alabama, March 18, 2025. Donald graduated cum laude with a degree in engineering from the University of South Alabama in 2015, fulfilling a promise she made to herself after she began working for Volkert and Associates in 1990. (U.S. Army photo by Chuck Walker) see less | View Image Page

MOBILE, Ala. — For Cindy Donald, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Technical Manager for the Mobile Medcom Support Team, the path to becoming an engineer was not a straight one, but it was a journey marked by perseverance, family support, and a deep-seated desire to serve the nation.

A Spark Ignited

Donald's interest in engineering began after she graduated from Faulkner State Junior College in 1987 and went to work for Volkert & Associates, a local engineering firm. From 1990 to 1998, she was immersed in the world of engineering, and it was there that the seed of a future career was planted.

"I knew one day I would become an engineer," Donald recalled. "My supervisors supported me and frequently encouraged me to become an engineer."

A pivotal moment came during an interaction with the Florida Department of Transportation.

"I noticed they had a photo of the new Cochran Bridge in their office. It was nice, but I knew we had one in the office that they needed," she said."That photo was so powerful to me."

The Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge, which replaced the old Cochrane Bridge, opened in 1991 and is a significant landmark in Mobile.

Balancing Act: Family and Education Life, however, had other plans. Donald married her husband Dewayne in 1991, and with the birth of her son, Tucker in 1998, she chose to be a stay-at-home mom. The family moved to Prattville, AL, in 2001, and then to Spanish Fort in 2007. But the dream of an engineering degree never faded.

"I kept telling my husband, 'If we ever get close to an engineering college, I'm going back to school,'" she said.

In 2009, with the University of South Alabama's engineering program within reach, her husband gave her the gentle push she needed.

"He said, 'Well, do it or stop talking about it.' (In a loving manner)," she fondly remembers.

Recognizing the challenges of returning to school later in life with a family, Donald remained resolute.

"In 5 years I could be 5 years older with a degree or 5 years older without a degree," she reasoned. "We decided I would go for it."

A chance encounter at church with a friend who was now in administration at Faulkner Community College paved the way for her return to academia. After confirming she wouldn't have to retake her general education courses, Donald enrolled in an intermediate algebra class in the summer of 2010.

"I LOVED IT! It was as if my brain took a breath and woke up," she said.

A full scholarship to be a student photographer at Faulkner followed, and she excelled, becoming a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and president of the Engineering Club. In 2012, she was awarded the USA-Link scholarship, which covered most of her tuition and provided a laptop. Donald graduated Cum Laude in May 2015, in the top 5% of her class.

A Legacy of Service Donald's decision to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was deeply rooted in her family's long and proud history of military service. Her maternal grandfather was a Marine, her father served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and her brother is a retired Air Force veteran who served during Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

"I have always been proud of my family members that have served in the military," she said. "Being a part of the Corps of Engineers, makes me feel as if I am doing my part to support our troops!"

A Career with the Corps Donald's enthusiasm and life experience were evident when she interviewed for a position as a water manager.

"Honestly, as I spoke with James Hathorn, Randall Harvey, and Bob Allen (retired), they were explaining what I would be doing as a water manager, and did I think that was something I would be interested in,” she said. “Of course, I said YES!"

She was so excited, she injured her Achilles tendon doing a happy dance in her living room.

Her role as a water manager was more than just routing a river; it was about connecting with people. "I got to work with our stakeholders, local authorities and project personnel. Developed relationships with the public and educating them on our operations – why we do what we do."

One of her greatest passions is outreach, especially encouraging young girls to pursue engineering.

"Helping them realize that they can do anything they want to do. It's the best," she said. To those who doubt their abilities, she offers her own story as proof: "My highest high school math was general geometry. I made a 20 on my ACT. I was never the 'smartest' kid in my class. I was always a problem solver."

Hathorn, Chief of Water Management, who was Donald’s supervisor when she worked in Water Management said Donald impressed him from the time of her phone interview and that her desire to serve has never diminished.

“I had the pleasure of interviewing Ms. Cindy for a student intern position more than a decade ago,” Hathorn said. “She impressed the panel with her knowledge, honesty and strong desire to learn. Her strong thirst for knowledge has never diminished, by continually challenging herself to be a subject matter expert. She is too humble to consider herself an expert, but I have learned that is the secret to her motivation. As a role model to her daughter and other STEM students, she is living proof your goals are achievable. There are few employees more dedicated to their job than Ms. Cindy.”

Trial by Fire: Hurricane Michael In October 2018, Donald's skills were put to the ultimate test during Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 storm that made landfall near Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. The eye of the hurricane passed directly over Jim Woodruff Dam,FL, creating a delicate and dangerous situation for the reservoirs.

"Managing reservoirs during a hurricane like this was a delicate operation," Donald elaborated. “The powerful winds affected two reservoirs in completely different ways. Before losing power at Woodruff Dam, they opened gates to match the current releases from the hydropower generators. As the storm passed over, the winds at Walter F. George Dam pushed water against the dam, causing the pool elevation to rise rapidly.”

Compounding the problem, Woodruff Dam lost power and communication with the next dam downstream was lost, preventing the operation of its gates. With Woodruff's gates inoperable, they couldn't release water from the rapidly filling Walter F. George Dam. However, the south-blowing winds at Woodruff pushed water out of its reservoir, buying them precious time.

"This allowed us to release some of the water to prevent overtopping at Walter F. George dam and gave us some time for the hydropower units to come back online at Woodruff," she said. It was a memorable and harrowing 36 hours.

Andre Lucy, Chief of the MEDCOM Support Section, said Donald’s story is one that deserves to be told.

“Cindy Donald’s story is a true inspiration to all,” Lucy said. “Returning to college later in life and earning a civil engineering degree is truly remarkable. She continues to learn our processes for medical facility design and construction and is a true professional. The Medical Construction Section is fortunate to have her as a Technical Manager.”

Family First Through it all, Donald's family has been her rock. Her husband, her children, and her friends have been a constant source of support. The journey wasn't always easy. There were late nights, frustration, and tears. At one point, her daughter expressed that she didn't want to be an engineer because it took her mother away from the family. That same daughter, Summerlyn, is a May 2025 Cum Laude graduate from the University of South Alabama in Mechanical Engineering, following in her mother's footsteps.

Cindy Donald's story is an inspiring testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of family, and the deep satisfaction that comes from a life of service.

“As a very hands-on Mom, my family comes first and I was always there to support my kids with school activities and was a full-time band Mom,” Donald said. “My family has always been supportive. My husband has been my rock. All my family and friends were so encouraging and supportive while I was in school and now too. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of my family.”