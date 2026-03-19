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    NAVINSGEN Participates in Spring Base Cleaning Day

    NAVINSGEN Participates in Spring Base Cleaning Day

    Photo By Alesha Hernandez | Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) hosted Washington Navy Yard's "Welcome to...... read more read more

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Story by Alesha Hernandez 

    Office of the Naval Inspector General

    Naval Inspector General (NAVIG), Vice Admiral Wayne Baze, along with his staff, participated in the Washington Navy Yard's "Welcome to Spring Base Cleaning Day." The event, a collaborative effort with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW), took place on Friday, March 20, 2026.
    Personnel from several Washington Navy Yard (WNY) offices and commands gathered to clean up the grounds of the installation. This base-wide event was an open invitation to all who work at or support WNY and NSAW. Volunteers were organized into groups to cover the entire grounds. This collective effort was not just about cleanliness; it was a demonstration of the pride and professionalism that is expected of a naval installation that hosts numerous visitors and dignitaries.
    The Washington Navy Yard holds a significant place in U.S. naval history as the oldest shore establishment of the U.S. Navy. It serves as a ceremonial and administrative center, housing the Chief of Naval Operations and the headquarters for several key naval commands. The participation of high-ranking officials like VADM Baze underscored the importance of this event and the shared responsibility in maintaining the installation's esteemed reputation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:19
    Story ID: 561039
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVINSGEN Participates in Spring Base Cleaning Day, by Alesha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAVINSGEN Participates in Spring Base Cleaning Day
    Spring Base Cleaning Day
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    NAVINSGEN Participates in Spring Base Cleaning Day

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