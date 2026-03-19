NAVINSGEN Participates in Spring Base Cleaning Day

Photo By Alesha Hernandez | Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) hosted Washington Navy Yard's "Welcome to...... read more read more Photo By Alesha Hernandez | Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) hosted Washington Navy Yard's "Welcome to Spring Base Cleaning Day" on Friday, March 20, 2026. The Washington Navy Yard holds a significant place in U.S. naval history as the oldest shore establishment of the U.S. Navy. It serves as a ceremonial and administrative center, housing the Chief of Naval Operations and the headquarters for several key naval commands. see less | View Image Page

Naval Inspector General (NAVIG), Vice Admiral Wayne Baze, along with his staff, participated in the Washington Navy Yard's "Welcome to Spring Base Cleaning Day." The event, a collaborative effort with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW), took place on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Personnel from several Washington Navy Yard (WNY) offices and commands gathered to clean up the grounds of the installation. This base-wide event was an open invitation to all who work at or support WNY and NSAW. Volunteers were organized into groups to cover the entire grounds. This collective effort was not just about cleanliness; it was a demonstration of the pride and professionalism that is expected of a naval installation that hosts numerous visitors and dignitaries.

The Washington Navy Yard holds a significant place in U.S. naval history as the oldest shore establishment of the U.S. Navy. It serves as a ceremonial and administrative center, housing the Chief of Naval Operations and the headquarters for several key naval commands. The participation of high-ranking officials like VADM Baze underscored the importance of this event and the shared responsibility in maintaining the installation's esteemed reputation.