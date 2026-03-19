Carrier Air Wing 7 Holds Airborne Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch | Capt. Martin Fentress Jr., left, and Capt. Matt Lewis of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, pose for a photo before conducting an aerial change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana. Lewis relieved Fentress as the commander of CVW-7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch) see less | View Image Page

Story by Lt. Roy Billodeau, Carrier Air Wing 7 Unit Public Affairs Representative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Capt. Matthew K. Lewis relieved Capt. Martin N. Fentress, Jr., as Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 in an airborne change of command ceremony above the Naval Air Station Oceana airfield and the Striker Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105 hangar on March 19, 2026.

Fentress led nine subordinate commands during his time as CVW-7’s commander. Rear Adm. Alexis T. Walker, Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, presided over the ceremony and Rear Adm. Forrest Young delivered remarks.

“For those of us who have had the pleasure to serve with Capt. Fentress, we know the simple truth: his uncompromising integrity, his tireless work ethic, and relentless drive for himself to high standards,” said Young.

Fentress is a native of Norfolk, Virginia, graduated from Hampden-Sydney College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, prior to commissioning into the U.S. Navy through the Officer Candidate School and being designated as a Naval Flight Officer. He assumed major command of CVW-7 – commonly called “Team Freedom” - in September 2024 where he led them through the Operational Fleet Readiness Program (OFRP). The OFRP included a Tailored Ship’s Training Availability (TSTA) detachment, Air Wing Fallon (AWF), Group Sail (GRUSAIL), and Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), in addition to the numerous Advanced Readiness Program’s for each of the air wing’s type/model/series of aircraft, all playing a role in preparing Team Freedom for its upcoming deployment.

He expressed his certainty in the readiness of Team Freedom going forward and the impact they will have on the world.

“Your strength is a shield for the innocent. Your presence is a message to our adversaries. And your lethality, if called upon, will be the decisive sword that protects our nation’s interests. Look around you. You are Team Freedom. You are ready to answer the call,” said Fentress.

Lewis, the new commander of CVW-7, is a native of Cohasset, Massachusetts, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2002, and earned his “Wings of Gold” in Kingsville, Texas, in 2004.

He also expressed certainty in CVW-7’s readiness for its upcoming deployment with CSG-10.

“I’m confident when I say we are ready for what’s to come, in whatever AOR we find ourselves operating in,” said Lewis.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of the contributions of each and every service member, regardless of role, rank, or responsibility.

“Naval aviation remains the ultimate team sport, and that’s why I continue to love this profession. Every service member, however junior or senior, however visible or behind the scenes, and regardless of their rate or designator, plays a critical part, and we all do it to the best of our ability, and that’s why it works as well as it does,” said Lewis.

A carrier air wing’s mission is to conduct carrier warfare operations and assist in the planning, control, coordination and integration of air wing squadrons in support of carrier air warfare.

Team Freedom’s squadrons include the “Jolly Rogers” of VFA-103, the “Rampagers” of VFA-83, the “Wildcats” of VFA-131, the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105, the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the “Sun Kings” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, and Detachment One of the “Mighty Bison” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40.

CSG-10 is currently composed of CVW-7, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), multiple destroyers from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, and its flagship, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).