163d Attack Wing completes Combat Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, preparing for global operational environments

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Miguel Munguia, 163d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, California Air National Guard, dons mission-oriented protective posture level 2 gear due to a simulated Chemical , Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear threat during the wing’s combat readiness inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 15, 2026. This inspection is a vital tool for assessing the unit's ability to execute mission essential tasks effectively in an era when air superiority can no longer be guaranteed.(U.S. Air National Guard Photograph by Senior Master Sgt. Julianne Sitterding) see less | View Image Page

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif.— The 163d Attack Wing conducted a nine-day combat readiness inspection, testing and validating the Wing’s ability to perform its mission in contingency and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) contested environments through March 20, 2026.

Exercise Grizzly Talon is a crucial tool for assessing the Wing’s ability to execute mission-essential tasks through performance-based observations conducted by an inspector general team.

During the exercise, inspectors evaluated mission execution, compliance, safety, and the Wing’s capability to operate under realistic contested conditions, such as a 24-hour power and computer network outage, jammed radios, flu-like symptoms, and loss of critical infrastructure.

“This inspection all comes down to readiness. We had to show up with all of our gear, all of our equipment, and a mindset that we are going to take on any mission that comes our way. We’d take that same mindset anywhere, whether that be state or federal missions. Our Airmen know that they have the training and confidence to achieve anything they’re called to do,” said Col. Daniel Vargas, 163d Attack Wing deputy commander and participant in exercise Grizzly Talon.

In addition to performing mission-essential tasks, the Wing is expected to implement new techniques to safeguard against emerging technologies such as small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). Various scenarios included sUAS themes to test Airmen’s response using a joint layered defense strategy model.

“One great thing about this exercise is we’re given the opportunity to showcase our skills to confront any emerging threats that are being seen globally right now. So, in this inspection, it’s giving us a chance to demonstrate our confidence and competence in doing our mission essential tasks,” said Vargas.

Amid record-setting heat in March 2026, Airmen of the 163d Attack Wing demonstrated resilience by operating in elevated temperatures that exceeded seasonal averages. The increased heat stressors compounded the physical demands of mission execution. Donning full head-to-toe protective gear—which restricts airflow and traps body heat—they successfully carried out their duties in a simulated CBRN-threat environment.

“Everyone’s mindset is really good, even with the heat. We’re still persevering, taking care of our people, and continuing to launch aircraft under these circumstances,” said 2nd Lt. Michael Chacon, 163d Operations Support Squadron.

To further enhance realism, the Wing established a “tent city” at the regional training site to simulate deployed living conditions. The site included feeding operations supported by the Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen, sustaining more than 200 Airmen throughout the exercise. This round-the-clock environment reinforced the Wing’s preparedness to sustain operations in deployed, resource-constrained settings.

“We’ve set up an environment on base that is as real-life and similar to what we could face downrange. We have our Airmen staying here on the base in this environment and engaged in the exercise all the way through to completion,” said Vargas.

Chacon also said, “We are fully immersed in this exercise, making it more realistic. I get to spend more time with my troops face-to-face. This is a new experience for me, but we’re working as a team and taking an ‘all hands’ approach.”

Through seamless coordination, planning, and multi-organizational efforts, the inspection utilized new technologies to facilitate inspector communication and scenario tracking, further reducing operational delays. The comprehensive feedback post-inspection will help mitigate blind spots, increase the lethality of its Airmen, and improve their ability to operate in austere or degraded environments globally.

The 163d’s commitment to a ready force is a strategic priority, achieved through sustained efforts in comprehensive training, cohesive team building, and targeted professional development. This combat readiness inspection showcased our Airmen’s talent as a unified, lethal war-fighting force, fully equipped and prepared for any contingency.