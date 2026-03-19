Pa. National Guard Museum preserves history at Fort Indiantown Gap

Photo By Sgt. Tristan Murry | The Pennsylvania National Guard Museum at Fort Indiantown Gap stands as a testament to the service, sacrifice and legacy of the Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Sgt. Tristan Murry) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Tristan Murry | The Pennsylvania National Guard Museum at Fort Indiantown Gap stands as a testament to...... read more read more

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard Museum here stands as a testament to the service, sacrifice and legacy of the Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Originally established in 1986, the museum preserves and showcases the rich history of the Pennsylvania National Guard, highlighting its role in conflicts ranging from the Civil War to the Global War on Terror.

“Our mission is to preserve and present the history of the Pennsylvania National Guard for the general public, veterans, Soldiers and Airmen, and really anybody that would be interested,” said Capt. Michael Sprowles, museum curator. “Part of that is to fuel professional military education, as well as general outreach and esprit de corps.”

Located in a World War II-era barracks building along Service Road, the museum offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience military history in an authentic setting.

Inside the museum, visitors can explore a wide array of artifacts, including historical uniforms, weapons, equipment and personal items donated by service members and their families.

Each exhibit tells a story, connecting past generations of Guardsmen to those currently serving.

The museum also highlights some of the most famous Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, like Maj. Gen. Anthony Biddle, who served as Pennsylvania Adjutant General from 1955 to 1961.

One of the museum’s most distinctive features is its preserved barracks layout, which reflects the living conditions of Soldiers during World War II.

The structure itself, built in 1941, provides a tangible link to the past and offers insight into the daily lives of those who trained at the installation during a pivotal time in history.

The museum has also expanded into other buildings like the Victorian Range House and Our Lady of Victory Chapel.

The range house was built in 1890 at Pennsylvania National Guerd training site at Mount Gretna and was a crucial training site for marksmanship training until 1968.

The range house was moved to Fort Indiantown Gap in 1938 as part of the relocation of approximately 300 buildings from Mount Gretna to Fort Indiantown Gap. In March of 2004, the range house was moved from Range Road to its current location and was restored by the 201st Red Horse Squadron Alumni Group.

The chapel was built in 1891 as a schoolhouse, however in 1941, at the request of Elanor Roosevelt, the building was transformed into a base chapel. It was moved from Clement Avenue to its current location on Service Road in 2012 and restored by the 201st Red Horse Squadron Alumni Group.

Outdoor displays surrounding the museum feature military vehicles and equipment, further enhancing the visitor experience and providing a broader view of the Pennsylvania National Guard’s operational history.

The museum is looking to expand in the coming future, including more items from the Global War on Terror and more items from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard.

“The museum is currently planning to expand its exhibit space, adding additional displays to reflect museum visitors’ ever-changing interests and demographics,” said Sprowles. “These plans integrate both Pennsylvania’s Army and Air components. Exhibits are already being developed to reflect Pennsylvania’s role in the Global War on Terror, to include Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo and Stryker implementation.

“Themes will also include an in-depth history of Fort Indiantown Gap, stories of the refugees who were sponsored through here, key domestic operations from the Whiskey Rebellion through the ‘Year of the Guard,’ and child-friendly interactive exhibits,” Sprowles added.

As both a historical resource and an educational tool, the museum plays a vital role in fostering pride, heritage, and esprit de corps among Pennsylvania National Guard members.

It also serves as a bridge to the community, offering civilians a deeper understanding of the Guard’s mission and contributions.

The Pennsylvania National Guard Military Museum is open to the public on select days and by appointment, continuing its mission to honor the past while inspiring future generations of service members.

For Soldiers training at Fort Indiantown Gap or visitors passing through, the museum offers a meaningful reminder: today’s Guard stands on the shoulders of those who served before.