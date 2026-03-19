AER campaign starts strong at JB MDL

Photo By Kris Patterson | U.S. Army Col. Bryan Dunker (right), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst deputy commander and U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix commander, with Command Sgt. Maj. Stonnie Bell Jr., USASA Fort Dix command sergeant major, signs a ceremonial check during the Army Emergency Relief campaign kick-off ceremony at JB MDL, N.J., March 5, 2026. Founded in 1942, AER is the Army’s official nonprofit organization which provides financial assistance to Soldiers and their families during financial hardship through donations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kris Patterson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kris Patterson | U.S. Army Col. Bryan Dunker (right), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst deputy commander...... read more read more

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Leadership renewed its promise to support U.S. Army Soldiers and their families through financial assistance during the 2026 Army Emergency Relief campaign kick-off ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 5, 2026.

AER provides U.S. Army active-duty, Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, retirees, and their dependents assistance in the form of grants, educational scholarships and interest-free loans to help them overcome financial obstacles and maintain financial stability.

U.S. Army Col. Bryan Dunker, JB MDL deputy commander and U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix commander, made key remarks and stressed that AER is a crucial safety net for Soldiers and their families during periods of financial distress. Dunker made a direct appeal for support, emphasizing even modest acts of generosity can create a huge ripple effect.

“Every dollar counts,” Dunker said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s $1 or $5. A small contribution, compounded across our entire formation can create a huge impact, ensuring that no Soldier faces financial hardship alone.”

Garland Murray, USASA Fort Dix AER officer, outlined the strategy for a successful campaign, explaining that inspiring others to donate begins with leadership.

“Command involvement is the backbone of a successful campaign,” Murray said. “Leaders set the tone and Soldiers follow their example.”

Dunker and Command Sgt. Maj. Stonnie Bell Jr., USASA Fort Dix command sergeant major, signed a large ceremonial check to launch the fundraising drive, then used their cellphones to access the base AER QR code and make the first donations of the campaign, exemplifying the leadership Murray described.

Makeda Mitchell, USASA Fort Dix AER officer, challenged leaders in attendance to not only give personally but also to champion the cause with their units, reminding them that this entire system of support, from emergency grants to financial training incentives, is made possible only through the goodwill of donors.

“Your donations directly impact the person standing next to you in formation, the family living down the street, or even you one day,” Mitchell said. “We need your help to keep this support strong. Every contribution, no matter the size, directly impacts a Soldier in need.”

To put that impact into perspective, Murray broke down the simple math of collective giving.

“AER is built on the idea that giving a little can change everything,” Murray said. “A simple $5 monthly allotment, less than the cost of one fast‑food meal, multiplied across 450,000 Soldiers, would fully fund every assistance request we receive. Your donation, whatever the amount, keeps Soldiers housed, keeps families fed and keeps emergencies from becoming crises.”

Soldiers in need can apply for assistance through the AER’s online portal, a feature that allows for support at locations worldwide and, upon approval, through Automated Clearing House, PayPal or Zelle.

“Getting help is easier than ever,” Mitchell said. “AER is designed to meet Soldiers where they are, quickly, privately and without unnecessary barriers.”

Through the portal, Soldiers can make AER loan payments and complete training for the AER Financial Frontline program, from which eligible Soldiers who complete financial training within 90 days of receiving assistance can earn credit toward their loan balance – up to $200 for ranks E-4 and below, and up to $100 for ranks E-5 and above.

Donations are welcome from anyone, including civilians, and can also be made with cash or check. Active duty and retired Soldiers have the option to donate through payroll allotment. The campaign runs until the Army’s birthday, June 14, 2026.

Soldiers and family members in need of financial assistance, or those interested in donating in person, should contact their unit AER representative or USASA Fort Dix AER officers by calling (609) 562-4245, or emailing mailto:garland.j.murray.civ@army.mil or mailto:makeda.a.mitchell.civ@army.mil.

For more information about AER, visit armyemergencyrelief.org.