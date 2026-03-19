EADS Annual Award Ceremony

The 224th Air Defense Group recognized its top performers at the unit's annual Airmen of the Year awards ceremony on March 5.
The Airmen of the Year program honors top performers at the group level, who then become eligible to compete at state and higher command levels.
224 Security Forces Squadron Annual Award Winners:
AMN CAT: SrA Jonathan Delmedico NCO CAT: TSgt Jeffrey Smith SNCO CAT: MSgt Bryan Norman Defender of the Year: SrA Jonathan Delmedico Best Team CAT: CATM
224 Support Squadron Annual Award Winners:
AMN CAT: SrA Chris Addleman NCO CAT: TSgt Ashley Gilbert SNCO CAT: MSgt Brittany Carrier CGO CAT: 2nd Lt Patrick Young Civilian CAT II: Mr. Joshua Fuqua Best Team CAT: SCPM - Mission Systems
224 Air Defense Squadron Annual Award Winners:
AMN CAT: SrA Kyle Larsen NCO CAT: TSgt Gennaro Anibarro SNCO CAT: MSgt Ryan Spencer CGO CAT: Capt Philip Gentile FGO CAT: Maj Daniel Myers Civ CAT II: Mr. Rodney Randall Best Team CAT: DOK Instructor of the Year Enlisted: TSgt Nicholas Dorsino Instructor of the Year Officer: Capt Philip Gentile
223 Air Defense Squadron Annual Award Winners: AMN CAT: SrA Russell Santos NCO CAT: TSgt Brandon Kerr SNCO CAT: MSgt Emilio Bermonty CGO CAT: Capt Daniel Steere FGO CAT: Maj Ana Davis Best Team CAT: NITE
224 Air Defense Group Det -2 Annual Award Winners:
FGO CAT: Maj Timothy Davis DSG CGO CAT: Capt Jensen Cheong
Air Defense Group Annual Award Winners:
AMN CAT: SrA Kyle Larsen NCO CAT: TSgt Brandon Kerr SNCO CAT: MSgt Brittany Carrier CGO CAT: Capt Daniel Steere CGO DSG CAT: Capt Jensen Cheong FGO CAT: Maj Ana Davis Civilian Cat II: Mrs. Karen Silcott Civilian Cat III: Mr. Tim Jones Best Team CAT: CATM
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:24
|Story ID:
|561026
|Location:
|ROME, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
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