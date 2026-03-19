EADS Annual Award Ceremony

Photo By Barbara Olney | The 224th Air Defense Group winners pose for a photo at the annual award ceremony held...... read more read more

Photo By Barbara Olney | The 224th Air Defense Group winners pose for a photo at the annual award ceremony held at the Griffiss Institute Auditorium in Rome, New York on March 5, 2026. The annual award ceremony provided an opportunity for squadrons and groups to recognize the outstanding achievements from their members. see less | View Image Page