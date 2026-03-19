From Home to the Tactical Edge: A Guardian's Story Your browser does not support the audio element.

For U.S. Space Force Tech Sgt. Alaowei W. Monibidor, the call to deploy came with little warning. In just two weeks, he would leave his home in Maryland for a six-month tour in a location he couldn't even be told over the phone. Yet his answer was an immediate "yes." This rapid departure and the high-stakes mission that followed underscore the agility and commitment of the USSF’s Guardians and the families who support them.



As the Section Chief of Readiness for Mission Delta 8, 53rd Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 2, Monibidor's job isn't on the front lines of satellite control. "Instead, my primary focus is proactive: ensuring the squadron's personnel are flawlessly trained, and mission ready to perform their mission 24/7," Monibidor explained. His deployment, however, would take him to the tactical edge of space operations, supporting joint and coalition partners across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



The decision to volunteer for a short-notice deployment was made possible by a crucial conversation he and his wife had months earlier. "I sought her support to accept a future deployment opportunity, and despite the anticipated challenges, she affirmed her understanding of the demands of my career path," Monibidor shared. "Her agreement was vital, as I believe deeply in confronting these professional realities as a united front."



That unity was tested by the pace of his departure. "This deployment came with unexpected swiftness," Monibidor said. "This meant immediate cancellations and an abrupt shift for everyone. The final two weeks of preparation were mentally draining, but seeing my family's resilience made all the difference." The untold story of military families, Monibidor emphasized, is one of "unseen resilience. The family runs its own parallel mission at home. Their strength is the silent, uncelebrated foundation of our own."



His deployment saw him providing critical Space Electronic Warfare Command and Control to four combatant commands, a role that shifted dramatically depending on the region. Supporting NATO-EUCOM involved collective defense within a formal alliance, a stark contrast to the missions in the more volatile CENTCOM area of responsibility. "It was a fundamental pivot from deterring a peer adversary to actively countering violent extremist organizations and state-sponsored aggression," Monibidor noted.



A highlight of his time supporting NATO-EUCOM was his involvement in a Tier 1 exercise, the highest level of strategic military simulation. "My role was to provide the commanders and their staff with missile threat warning and options for Space Electronic Warfare Command and Control against a near-peer adversary," Monibidor said. This experience was vital in preparing for the real-world crises he would face in the CENTCOM AOR.



In the Middle East, his SEW C2 support was paramount. "My support for SEW C2 revolved around maintaining friendly access to and superiority in the space domain, while denying or degrading the adversary's ability to use space for their operations,” Monibidor explained.This became critically important during "Operation Midnight Hammer," a complex joint operation aimed at degrading Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities.



"I coordinated directly with SPACECENT to synchronize the Electronic Warfare effects of 11 joint units, delivering unified effects for the Commander of U.S. Central Command, directly enabling the strike force to penetrate Iran's contested airspace, precisely destroy its targets and return safely," Monibidor recounted."Trust was built when leaders saw a consistent pattern. I learned to provide them with precisely what they needed to make difficult decisions."



Guardians like TSgt Monibidor are a decisive advantage,” said U.S Space Force Master Sgt. Austin Adams, 53 SOPS training superintendent and Monibidor’s frontline supervisor. “Space is a complex, technical domain, and he excels in the bridge between joint and coalition partners. His strategic thinking allows him to translate our sophisticated space capabilities into understandable, synchronized effects for our partners. Having an expert like him on the front lines is mission-essential for modern, integrated warfare.”



Reflecting on his deployment, Monibidor is proud of both his professional and personal accomplishments. Professionally, he is proud of "using our capabilities to directly protect the U.S and its coalition partners from a real-world threat, proving our worth at the tactical edge." But his greatest pride lies with his family. "Their stability at home is the bedrock that allows me to do my job, and that is my greatest accomplishment."



This deployment served as a powerful reminder of the Space Force's integral role in modern warfare. "This deployment proves that space isn't a separate or future battlefield; it's integral to every joint operation happening right now," Monibidor asserted. Being a Guardian at the tactical edge, Monibidor concluded, "means being the final link, translating our nation's strategic space assets into tangible combat effects for soldiers, pilots, and sailors on the ground. At the edge, space superiority isn't a concept; it's the daily, hands-on mission of ensuring our joint and coalition partners can fight and win."