Onslow County Schools Achieve Historic Milestone: Every School Adopted by Marine Corps Units

With a stroke of a pen, Onslow County Schools attained a historic first – becoming the only district in the nation where every school is partnered with a Marine Corps unit through the Adopt-a-School Program. The milestone, years in the making, was realized March 18 when the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) at Marine Corps Air Station New River adopted Jacksonville High School during a formal signing ceremony held in the school’s gymnasium.

Principal Brenda Hermann and LtCol. James P. Psyhogis CNATTU’s commanding officer, signed separate documents outlining the agreement.

“This adoption is not just symbolic,” said Psyhogis during his address to the students and staff in attendance. “It’s a commitment to be present, a commitment to support and a commitment to invest in the future of this community.” He added, “It’s also about us showing up, not just today, but consistently in the classrooms, at events, as mentors, as examples, because the truth is, many of the values we live by in the military are the same ones built right here in this school every day.”

The Adopt-A-School program pairs military units with local elementary, middle and high schools to provide consistent support throughout the academic year. Rather than serving as a one-time outreach effort, these partnerships are ongoing, meaningful connections designed to strengthen the bond between the military and civilian communities. Through the Adopt-A-School program, Marines and Sailors have built lasting relationships with schools across Jacksonville and the greater Onslow County area, relationships rooted in mentorship, volunteerism and a shared commitment to the next generation.

Brig. Gen. Ralph J. Rizzo, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East–Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, emphasized the significance of this achievement and the deep ties between the installation and the surrounding community.

“This is a proud moment for our installation and for this community,” Rizzo said. “With 100 percent of the county’s schools partnered with Marine units, we’re strengthening a relationship that matters deeply to our Marines and their families. About three quarters of our Marines live off base, which means the readiness of our force is directly connected to the health of our community and the strength of our schools. These enduring partnerships ensure Marines stay connected to the communities they serve, while giving our students the chance to see firsthand the values of service, discipline and teamwork.”

Marine units from both MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River support their adopted schools in a variety of ways. Service members volunteer in classrooms, read to students, mentor small groups, assist with STEM activities and participate in school events ranging from field days to leadership workshops. They also support school improvement projects, provide ceremonial color guards and remain a visible, positive presence throughout the academic year. These efforts not only enrich the student experience but also strengthen the connection between Marines, their families and the community they call home.

For those working directly with students and families, the impact of these partnerships is felt every day. Brittney N. St. Cere, school liaison officer, described how meaningful these relationships are for both military-connected students and their classmates.

“The Adopt-A-School partnership is one of the most meaningful ways our military and local school communities connect,” St. Cere said. “From my vantage point as a school liaison, these partnerships allow service members to invest directly in the lives of military-connected students and their classmates. Whether it’s reading in classrooms, mentoring students, supporting school events or simply being present, our Marines and Sailors show students that their community values education and supports them. These relationships strengthen the bond between our installations and local schools, while reminding military families that they are not navigating education alone.”

By adopting every school in Onslow County, MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River units demonstrate that their mission extends beyond defending the nation—they are equally committed to investing in the success and well-being of the community they serve. The result is a stronger, more connected Onslow County, where students, families and service members grow together.